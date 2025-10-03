Manchester United have sacked six managers since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013, with the club's ongoing instability leaving current boss Ruben Amorim under increasing pressure after a disappointing start to his tenure.

Manchester United's defeat at Brentford has further weakened their manager Ruben Amorim. Financially, the Red Devils will doubtless not hesitate to part with the Portuguese, with the directors having already paid out a fortune to dismiss their previous managers.

Will Manchester United crack again? In post since November 2024, Ruben Amorim has only secured 19 victories in 49 matches across all competitions. The defeat suffered last Saturday by Bruno Fernandes's teammates on Brentford's ground (1-3) in the Premier League does not help the situation of the former Sporting Portugal manager, under contract until June 2027 and more than ever on a tightrope even if certain voices announce that his dismissal is not (yet) on the agenda.

Manchester United: Jose Mourinho's sad record

If the English directors will have to pay out a colossal sum to part with the Lusitanian, namely nearly £12m, Manchester United have proven many times in the past that parting with a coach does not frighten them even if it will have been necessary to pay out a large sum of money in severance pay. Very unstable since the end of the Sir Alex Ferguson era, the Manchester United manager position has been marked by six dismissals since that of David Moyes in April 2014.

From Moyes to Erik ten Hag via Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United will have paid out nearly £72.7m for these successive dismissals. The prize goes to Mourinho's departure, sacked in December 2018 for a cheque of £19.6m. Will his compatriot Amorim be the next on this sad list?



David Moyes (2014) - £5.2m

Louis van Gaal (2016) - £8.4m

Jose Mourinho (2018) - £19.6m

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (2021) - £10m

Ralf Rangnick (2022) - £15m

Erik ten Hag - (2024) - £14.5m



This article was originally published on Top Mercato.