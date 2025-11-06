Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Manchester United could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim will consider naming the same starting lineup for the third successive game when they travel to North London to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.

The Red Devils’ only injury concern is with Lisandro Martinez, who has been sidelined since February with a serious knee injury. Although the defender has returned to training, Amorim may decide to hold off his first-team return until after the international break.

Harry Maguire was fit to return to the substitutes’ bench for Man United’s 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest last weekend and Amorim will weigh up whether to recall the centre-back or stick with Leny Yoro alongside Matthijs de Ligt and Luke Shaw.

Amad Diallo scored a superb volley to rescue a point for Man United at the City Ground and he is likely to retain his spot a right wing-back, as Patrick Dorgu continues to push Diogo Dalot for a start on the opposite flank.

Bruno Fernandes is expected to link up with either Casemiro or Manuel Ugarte - most likely the former - in centre-midfield. The Red Devils captain is looking to assist in three successive away matches for the first time since November 2020 after setting up goals against Forest and Liverpool.

