Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Tottenham Hotspur could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Manchester United.

Tottenham Hotspur could be without as many as 10 players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Manchester United in North London.

James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Radu Dragusin (all knee), Dominic Solanke, Yves Bissouma (both ankle), Ben Davies, Kota Takai (both thigh) and Archie Gray (calf) all remain sidelined as they continue to recover from injury.

This weekend’s contest will also come too soon for Lucas Bergvall who is required to follow concussion protocols, while Mohammed Kudus is a doubt after missing Tottenham’s 4-0 Champions League win over Copenhagen on Tuesday with a knock.

The potential absence of Kudus could see Brennan Johnson - who scored before being sent off against Copenhagen - handed a start on the right flank, while Xavi Simons and Wilson Odobert most likely battle it out for a place on the opposite wing.

Randal Kolo Muani is yet to score in seven appearances for Spurs this term and after starting in three of their last four matches in all competitions, head coach Thomas Frank will consider replacing the French striker with Richarlison, who missed a late penalty against Copenhagen.

Pape Sarr and Rodrigo Bentancur are both expected to retain their places in midfield and will likely be joined in the starting lineup by Joao Palhinha, who has scored three of his four goals this season on home soil, including one against Copenhagen last time out.

Djed Spence could also return to the first XI at the expense of left-back Destiny Udogie, while surprise top scorer Micky van de Ven - who scored a magnificent solo goal against Copenhagen - is set to continue alongside Cristian Romero at centre-back, with Pedro Porro operating at right-back.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Bentancur, Palhinha, Sarr; Kudus, Richarlison, Simons

