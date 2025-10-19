Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim hints at a potential tactical change for Sunday's blockbuster Premier League contest with Liverpool at Anfield.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has hinted at a potential tactical change for Sunday's blockbuster Premier League contest with Liverpool at Anfield.

The Portuguese could finally oversee back-to-back wins in the Premier League as Red Devils boss, having masterminded a 2-0 victory over Sunderland just before the October international break.

That success over the Black Cats marked Man United's third win from five in the Premier League, while Liverpool have been beaten in each of their last three clashes in all competitions.

However, Arne Slot's champions are still considered the overwhelming favourites for the main event on Merseyside, as Liverpool have only been beaten in one of their last 14 meetings with the Red Devils in the top flight.

There are fears that Liverpool's engine room could overwhelm Man United's midfield, where Bruno Fernandes is likely to be shoe-horned into an unorthodox deeper role once again.

Ruben Amorim suggests Man Utd could use route-one tactics in Liverpool clash

In order to combat any potential problems playing out from the back, Amorim has suggested that his players be more direct against the holders, utilising their strength up front with route-one tactics.

"We have players with a lot of power up front. If we win a second ball, we can take all that build-up from the game and have the opportunity to score," Amorim told the media ahead of the clash.

"We just need to be more aggressive against Liverpool. We must be ready for the game. Every time the ball goes to the keeper, most teams play man to man — but sometimes you don’t have anyone to play it into.

“Senne Lammens plays with both feet. It’s harder for teams to pressure the keeper from one side. Yet he needs to be ready."

How Ruben Amorim's route-one tactics could work against Liverpool

Man United are not bereft of pace in the final third, where Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko are expected to start once more alongside either Mason Mount or Matheus Cunha.

Mbeumo in particular should benefit from long balls over the top from Lammens or Man United's deeper players, having made the most off-ball runs of any Red Devils man this season with 173.

The former Brentford attacker could also capitalise on flick-ons from the towering Sesko, who ought to give Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate an excellent run for their money when it comes to aerial duels.

It is not impossible to envisage a scenario where Lammens punts the ball long, Sesko wins the header and immediately sends Mbeumo in behind the Liverpool defence, depending on how high Arne Slot's line is.

Amorim memorably oversaw a merited 2-2 draw at Anfield last season, and the form book certainly suggests that the hosts will not have it all their own way on Sunday.

No Data Analysis info