Ruben Amorim addresses Cristiano Ronaldo’s remarks about Manchester United's mentality, yet he steers the conversation to the present.

Ruben Amorim has reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo’s remarks about Manchester United's current state.

Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where he discussed several issues, including possible retirement, Ronaldo commented on the Red Devils’ situation under Amorim, emphasising that a miracle cannot happen at Old Trafford.

"He's [Amorim] doing his best,” said Ronaldo. What are you gonna do? Miracles? Miracles are impossible. We say in Portugal, miracles are only in Fatima.

"You're not gonna do miracles. Even the players. Manchester United have good players, but then some of them don't have the mind what is Manchester United?”

Amorim responds to Ronaldo’s assessment of Manchester United

Speaking ahead of the Red Devils’ next Premier League fixture away at Tottenham Hotspur before the international break, the Portuguese manager commented on Ronaldo's statements.

The former Sporting Lisbon boss was keen to focus on the club’s future and avoid dwelling on past victories in their heyday under Sir Alex Ferguson, indicating that this is the club’s current outlook.

"He knows he has a huge impact in everything he says," Amorim said at his press conference via Sky Sports News.

"What we need to do is focus on the future. We know that we, as a club, made a lot of mistakes in the past, but we are trying to change that. So let's not focus on what happened.

"Let's focus on what we are doing now, and we are doing that. We are changing a lot of things in the structure, the way we do things, that we want the players to behave. We are doing that, and we are improving.

"So let's focus on the way we are doing things; we are improving. Let's continue and forget a little bit [about] the past.”

Currently eighth in the Premier League table, United could move up to second if they beat Spurs and other results go in their favour.

Have Manchester United improved under Ruben Amorim?

After a challenging remainder of the 2024-25 season, which ended with a Europa League final defeat to Spurs and saw the previous campaign finish 15th in the table.

The current season appeared to be deteriorating further after the Red Devils lost three of their opening six top-flight matches; however, the tide has since shifted, at least results-wise.

Amorim’s team enter gameweek 11 unbeaten in their last four league fixtures, having defeated Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion, while drawing 2-2 with Nottingham Forest last weekend.

The draw pleased their Portuguese manager, who was glad his side did not collapse mentally after falling 2-1 behind.

Although they have failed to keep a clean sheet in three consecutive league games, the apparent renewed resilience should benefit the Red Devils, even if it is based on a small sample size.



