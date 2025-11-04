Retirement countdown: Ronaldo drops bombshell hint

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo hints at retirement plans during a recent exclusive interview with Piers Morgan.





Cristiano Ronaldo has provided a significant update on his future, revealing when he plans to retire from football.

The Al-Nassr and Portugal star, now 40, shared his plans during a high-profile interview with Piers Morgan.

With an incredible 952 career goals, the decision will mark the end of one of the sport's most legendary careers.

Ronaldo’s career has spanned over two decades, taking him from his home country of Portugal to England, Spain, Italy and Saudi Arabia.

However, the forward has noted that he intends to call time on his illustrious career “soon”.

Cristiano Ronaldo retirement: Major hint dropped by legendary forward

Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored via Fabrizio Romano, the 40-year-old revealed his plans to hang up his boots, stating that he had always been prepared for it.

"Soon. But I think I will be prepared,” said Ronaldo. “It will be tough, of course. It will be difficult? Yes. Probably (I) will cry, yes… I’m (an) open person. (It) will be very, very difficult, yes.

“But Piers, I prepare my future since (the age of) 25, 26, 27 years old, I prepare (for) my future. So I think I will be capable to support that pressure.”



?? Cristiano Ronaldo: “Yes, I can imagine my retirement. It will be soon”. “But I will be prepared… it will be difficult, I will cry for sure! I think I will be prepared… everything has an end, so I will have more times for other things”. pic.twitter.com/hMMYYsCcKt

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 4, 2025

Possibly chasing the 1000-goal milestone, Ronaldo's ongoing goal scoring despite his advanced years highlights his evergreen ability in the penalty area.

When could Cristiano Ronaldo retire?

Apart from the chance to reach a thousand career goals before retiring, Ronaldo might also be waiting for another opportunity at a World Cup.

Portugal’s top goalscorer has played in five finals — 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022 — and is likely to participate in the 2026 tournament unless injured.

With Portugal’s talented squad, the 40-year-old could win the one major trophy that has so far eluded him, thus emulating his great rival Lionel Messi.

However, this will be easier said than done, given the unpredictability of international tournaments and Portugal’s wider underperformance at World Cups: they have not advanced beyond the last eight in the past four finals.