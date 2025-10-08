Harry Maguire is reportedly closing in on new Manchester United deal, after club director of football negotiations, Matt Hargreaves, held initial talks.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is reportedly closing in on a new contract at Old Trafford.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, but he is reportedly keen on staying at the club beyond the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

It has been suggested that Maguire may have to accept a substantial pay cut to stay with the 20-time Premier League champions, with several clubs keen to sign the experienced England defender.

Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr are reportedly interested in signing the centre-back, who has featured on 253 occasions for the Red Devils since moving from Leicester City in 2019 for a fee of £80m.

Maguire close to signing new contract at Man Utd?

According to a report from The Sun, talks are underway regarding a contract renewal, with Manchester United's director of football negotiations, Matt Hargreaves, having held initial discussions with the player's representatives.

Maguire was on £190,000-per-week wages last season, but, like the rest of his teammates, he received a 25% reduction in his salary after the Red Devils failed to secure European football this term.

As a result, the former Leicester defender is now on £140,000 per week, and he is likely to continue with a similar package if he signs a new contract.

This season, Maguire has featured six times in the Premier League, and in total, he has been involved in 38 of the 50 games Ruben Amorim has overseen, which shows that he is a key part of his manager's plans.

It was at the behest of the Portuguese manager that Maguire's one-year contract extension was triggered in January, and he has since become part of the new leadership group within the squad.

Man Utd have bigger plans for Maguire

At one point, it felt like Maguire would leave Old Trafford, but he has shown great determination to win back his place in the side in the past couple of years after his move to West Ham collapsed.

The defender showed exemplary professionalism after he was stripped of the captaincy by former United manager Erik ten Hag, and it appears that he has made a lasting impression on the current boss.

There are suggestions that Man Utd want him to continue in a coaching role after he ends his playing career, and needless to say, young players would definitely benefit from his wealth of experience.