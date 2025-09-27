Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim insists that he is the right man to take the Red Devils forward amid fresh speculation surrounding his future.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has insisted that he is the right man to take the Red Devils forward amid fresh speculation surrounding his future.

The 20-time English champions suffered a 3-1 defeat to Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, with the result leaving them down in 14th spot in the Premier League table.

Man United have lost three of their opening six matches of the 2025-26 campaign, while they ave taken just 32 points from their 35 Premier League matches under Amorim, which is relegation form.

The Portuguese's future is again being called into question, but the ex-Sporting Lisbon head coach has insisted that he can lead the team through a difficult period.

"It’s like ups and downs. When you win, you feel that everything, the momentum is there. When you lose, you go back to the same place and you fight again for one win that can help you to create the momentum," he told reporters during his post-match press conference.

"Guys, I'm always doing my job. If I win, I'm in a different state of mind. That is normal. I'm always confident because I know what to do.

"It is always the same, when we win it’s not the system, when you lose it’s the system. I think it's more that we play this game like Brentford wants to play this game. With long balls, we kick the balls, second balls, and we never settle down in our game.

"We never play our game. We never pushed the opponent, every time they recovered the ball. We suffered two goals like that. I think the penalty could change things, but my overall view of the game is that we never settled down, we didn’t have control of the game.

"We need to work on a lot of things. Again, today, my biggest concern is that we didn't settle into the game. We missed a lot of crosses. We suffered goals in transition that we knew during the week, we worked on that. So those are the things that we need to improve."

"You work on everything - work on everything. The frustration is that the goals today, we worked on that during the week. That is frustrating. We can do better with the ball. We can have more control. We can understand that sometimes when the decisions are not in our favour, the momentum is not in your favour, we can control the ball - we can settle down the game.

"That is something that I know this team can do, but when things are against us - the penalty, the foul before the first goal - all these things are against us, we need to have more personality to control the game.

"Guys, I cannot tell you more than what I say every time when I lose the game. Sometimes we see a team that performs really well and you see improvements, and then sometimes you don’t see that improvement that gives you the confidence to say that Manchester United is going to get back.

"So, it's always the same conversation. It depends on the next game. So let's try to win the next game and to improve certain things. But I think it's clear that we can create more chances. Sometimes we reach the final third more and sometimes we lack that little bit of quality in the final third. There are things we need to improve on."

When are Man United back in action?

Man United are not playing European football this season, so the Red Devils have a free week to prepare for their next game, which comes at home to Sunderland in the Premier League next Saturday.

Defeat in that contest would give the club's owners a difficult decision to make, with the season coming to a halt for the October internationals, and the 20-time English champions will then make the trip to Anfield to tackle Liverpool on October 19.