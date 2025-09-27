Manchester United have taken just 32 points from their 35 Premier League matches since Ruben Amorim's arrival as head coach.

Manchester United have taken just 32 points from their 35 Premier League matches under Ruben Amorim, with the Red Devils suffering another defeat on Saturday afternoon.

The 20-time English champions had a free week to prepare for the game against Brentford, with the club eliminated in the second round of the EFL Cup by Grimsby Town, while they are also not playing European football this term.

However, the strugglers found themselves 2-0 behind inside 20 minutes, with Igor Thiago netting both.

Benjamin Sesko's first Man United goal in the 26th minute halved the deficit, but Bruno Fernandes missed a late penalty before Mathias Jensen struck a late third for Brentford.

The result has left Man United on seven points from six matches, already losing three times in the Premier League this term, and the latest defeat has piled the pressure on Amorim.

Man United struggled again in defeat to Brentford

Since Amorim's arrival as head coach, Man United have taken just 32 points from 35 matches, which is relegation form, but fortunately for the Red Devils, it has come across two seasons rather than one.

The 20-time English champions finished down in 15th spot in the Premier League table last season, and their latest loss has contributed to them sitting 14th.

Amorim said that Man United "played the game of Brentford" on Saturday afternoon.

"Of course we want to win. We didn't control the game. We played the game of Brentford. First balls, second balls, set pieces. All the crucial moments were against us. Tough to lose again but we need to think about the next one," he told TNT Sports after the match.

"The first goal was a long ball. We worked on that in the week, and on set pieces. We knew the long balls (were coming) and one touch they had the opportunity. We need to do better.

"We didn't play our game. We only had control for some moments. But it was more or less all the same. We need to play our games, not the opponents, but they were stronger on that."

Amorim: 'Defeats always hurt a lot'

Amorim said that defeats at Man United 'hurt a lot', and it remains to be seen whether the Portuguese will continue to be given time to turn things around at Old Trafford.

"It is always the same to lose at this club, it hurts a lot. We need to think about the next one," he said.

Man United will be back in Premier League action at home to Sunderland next weekend, and another defeat in that contest would leave the club's owners with a difficult decision to make in regards to the manager's future.

