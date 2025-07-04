Matheus Cunha is handed the number 10 shirt by Manchester United, with Marcus Rashford set to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Matheus Cunha has been handed the number 10 shirt by Manchester United, with the Brazil international following in the footsteps of a number of famous Red Devils players.

Wayne Rooney, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Roy Keane, David Beckham, Mark Hughes, Sir Bobby Charlton and Denis Law are among the former players to have worn the number 10 for the 20-time English champions.

The expectation was that Cunha would sport the '10' for his new club, and that has now confirmed to be the case.

The number has belonged to Marcus Rashford since the 2018-19 season, but there is no future for the England international at Old Trafford, with Barcelona regarded as the favourites to sign him this summer.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Rashford's representatives have been told that Cunha will be taking the academy product's number, and it is 'definitely over' for the Englishman at Old Trafford.

Cunha to wear number 10 shirt for Man United

Rashford is giving priority to Barcelona when it comes to a summer transfer, and his hopes of making the switch to the Catalan giants have been boosted following news that Nico Williams has signed a new deal at Athletic Bilbao.

Man United are keen to sell Rashford this summer, with the club wanting £40m, but it has also been suggested that another loan deal could be agreed, with the view to a permanent switch next summer.

Cunha is expected to make his debut for the 20-time English champions in their pre-season friendly against Leeds United on July 19.

The Brazilian is said to have been promised the number 10 shirt by Man United during negotiations with Wolverhampton Wanderers, as it was felt that he had the required personality to sport the famous jersey.

What number could Mbeumo wear at Man United?

Man United continue to work on a deal for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, and the expectation is that a £62.5m switch will be completed in the not too distant future.

Mbeumo has been Brentford's number 19 since arriving from Troyes, and it is understood that he could also sport the '19' for the 20-time English champions if a deal goes through.

However, the number 17 is also set to become available, with Alejandro Garnacho expected to leave, while Antony's '21' shirt and Jadon Sancho's '25' shirt are also likely to be made vacant.

Rashford, Sancho, Antony, Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia will allegedly not be returning to Man United for pre-season training on Monday, as all five are looking to leave Old Trafford this summer.