Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia reportedly inform Manchester United that they want to leave this summer.

Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia have allegedly informed Manchester United that they are keen to leave this summer.

Rashford spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa, while Sancho represented Chelsea on loan for the entirety of the 2024-25 campaign.

Antony made a loan switch to Real Betis in January, while Malacia moved to PSV Eindhoven on loan in the second half of the season, with Garnacho the only one of the five to finish the campaign at Old Trafford.

Garnacho's relationship with Man United head coach Ruben Amorim has allegedly broken down, though, with the pair clashing following the Europa League final.

The Argentina international was left out of the starting side against Tottenham Hotspur, which led to him criticising Amorim's decision, while his agent and brother also hit out at the manager's call.

Garnacho, Rashford 'among' Man United players who 'want to leave'

According to the Manchester Evening News, Garnacho, Rashford, Sancho, Antony and Malacia have all informed Man United that they want to move on this summer.

The report claims that all five have had their return date delayed, so they will not be linking back up with the Red Devils for pre-season training on Monday alongside their fellow first-team players.

Man United will allegedly still provide medical and rehabilitation facilities for all five players, while they will be welcomed back to Carrington later this month if their futures have not been resolved.

Rashford is currently being linked with a move to Barcelona, with the Catalan giants exploring other options after missing out on a deal for leading target Nico Williams, who has signed a new deal at Athletic Bilbao.

Garnacho, meanwhile, is on Napoli's radar, while Chelsea and Aston Villa are also being linked with the Argentina international, who has a £60m valuation.

Sancho, Antony, Malacia 'exploring other opportunities'

Chelsea could not come to an agreement with Sancho over a permanent deal, with the attacker's wage demands pricing him out of a permanent switch to the Blues.

Real Betis, meanwhile, are keen to sign Antony on a permanent basis following his excellent form in the second half of last season, but a deal is complicated, with Man United wanting at least £32.5m for him.

PSV turned down the chance to sign Malacia on a permanent basis, with the Netherlands international not doing enough in the second half of last season to earn a long-term move.

Malacia's contract is due to expire next summer, and he is not in Amorim's plans moving forward.

Man United will kick off their preparations for the new campaign with a friendly against Leeds United on July 19, with Matheus Cunha set to make his debut for the 20-time English champions in that contest.