Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim claims that the Red Devils are missing "leaders" and "some crazy guys".

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has claimed that the Red Devils are missing "leaders" and "some crazy guys", with the team again struggling at the start of the 2025-26 campaign.

The 20-time English champions have lost four of their seven matches in all competitions this season, and they are down in 14th spot in the Premier League table, only picking up seven points from their first six games.

There is currently widespread speculation surrounding Amorim's future, with the Portuguese struggling at Old Trafford since his arrival from Sporting Lisbon towards the end of last year.

Man United suffered a 3-1 defeat to Brentford in the Premier League last weekend, and the Red Devils will be back in action against Sunderland in England's top flight on Saturday afternoon.

Amorim has claimed that his club are missing "leaders" and also "some crazy guys".

Amorim's future at Man United is under the microscope

"We need leaders, but sometimes what I am thinking is we need some crazy guys," Amorim told TNT Sports.

"[Matheus] Cunha is a little bit like that, he's a guy that is a good guy, but he doesn't care who you are. Whenever he is there in that position, 'I will go with the ball'.

"This kind of feeling, we need that. Because [Harry] Maguire was captain, and played for the national team, but you can feel it sometimes when things are going wrong, we go down.

"No matter if it's Bruno [Fernandes] with the experience or Harry, and that is in the past, so we need to live in the future.

"Sometimes you look at the pitch, something is going really wrong, and you see Bryan [Mbeumo] with a different light, because he came from a different environment.

"And then you look at Cunha and you feel that sometimes he is frustrated, but you can feel that frustration is something like 'give me the ball', so we miss that.

"We need to forget the past and we need sometimes that crazy guy, 'it doesn't matter that the world can be on fire, but I don't care'. Sometimes it's not just the leader, but it's those maverick guys that we need in the team."

Will Man United sack Amorim in the near future?

Man United have no immediate plans to sack Amorim, with the Portuguese currently preparing the team for Saturday's Premier League clash with Sunderland at Old Trafford.

Amorim is again in must-win territory, and a defeat to the Black Cats would leave club chiefs is a difficult position, as the pressure on the ex-Sporting Lisbon head coach would be immense.

Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner is regarded as the favourite to replace Amorim, should a change be made, with the Austrian only having a contract at Selhurst Park until the end of the campaign.