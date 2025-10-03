Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim says that criticism of him from the club's former players is "normal".

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has said that criticism of him from the club's former players is "normal", with the Portuguese accepting that he "cannot run away from the results".

Two Red Devils legends in the shape of Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney have been openly critical of Amorim's methods, with the manager's formation and playing style called into question.

Rooney recently admitted that he has "no faith" in Amorim to turn things around at Old Trafford.

Amorim was quizzed on the comments during his press conference on Friday, as Man United prepare for Saturday's Premier League contest with Sunderland on home soil.

"It’s normal, we cannot run away from the results. And then you have the baggage from last season. Last season doesn't matter to me, in relation to the system we have already spoken about that," he told reporters.

Rooney, Neville have been critical of Amorim's system

"We had six games this season and we have lost three. And if we lost against Arsenal because of the system? It’s your job to make the opinions. When you saw the game against City, was the first thing that you thought when the game started was the system?

"I don't think you thought about the system in that moment. And Brentford. The way we concede goals, create chances, that is nothing to do with the system, that is my opinion.

"I'm not saying this team will do better in a different system, that's not my point. My point is if I look at the games we didn't win, the most important thing when I watched the game is not we lost because of the system. That is my opinion, then people have different opinions and that's OK."

When asked whether the Man United players understand his system, Amorim said: "It was [disjointed against Brentford], but you cannot say one thing doesn’t work, when it works one weekend. When things work one day and the other doesn’t.

"It is something about the way we do the same thing. We need to do the same thing, in the same way, every way, and we are not doing it the same every day. Some of you guys have a different opinion, but that's OK."

Will Amorim change his 3-4-3 formation?

Amorim has said on multiple occasions that he will not be changing his formation.

Whether that proves to be his undoing remains to be seen, but it would be tough for the Portuguese to go back on his word this far in, even if the decision to stick rather than twist ultimately leads to him losing his job.

Man United have no immediate plans to sack their manager, but club chiefs would face huge pressure to make a change if the Red Devils suffer another poor result in the Premier League on Saturday.