Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has conceded that he has "no faith" in Ruben Amorim to turn things around at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils suffered their fourth defeat of the campaign against Brentford on Saturday, going down 3-1 to the Bees, with the result leaving the 20-time English champions down in 14th spot in the Premier League table.

Amorim's future is again being called into question due to the club's struggles this season, with only seven points being gained from the team's opening six matches of the campaign.

The Portuguese is not believed to be in imminent danger of being sacked, but a difficult decision could be made if Man United were to lose at home to Sunderland in the Premier League this weekend.

Rooney is Man United's all-time leading goalscorer, finding the back of the net on 253 occasions for the club, while he won five Premier League titles, the FA Cup and the Champions League during a highly-successful period under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Rooney: "The soul has gone" from Man United

Rooney has accused the players of 'not fighting' for the football club, and he has conceded that the manager may need to depart in order for things to improve.

"I just don't know what's going on," Rooney said on his BBC podcast. "I have tried my hand in management and it didn't work out too well, so I get it.

"Ruben Amorim is my age, he's still a young manager and I'm sure he's got a massive future, but what's going on at Man Utd, this is not Man Utd. I honestly hope he can turn it round and he does. But... after everything I've seen, honestly, I've got no faith in it.

"I don't recognise the whole football club. I don't see players fighting, I don't see character, I don't see desire to win. I go to a game watching... expecting the team to lose or maybe pick up a point.

"The soul has gone from the club. It needs a new engine, a new lease of life. It needs something to kickstart that football club. What is going on, this is not all on the manager, by the way. Players, they're not deserving to wear that shirt and it hurts.

Rooney questions Man United's culture amid ongoing issues

"The culture of that football club has gone. I see it on a daily basis, I see staff losing jobs, people walking out of jobs.

"I've got two kids [in the academy] at that football club and I really hope this doesn't affect what they're doing -- what I'm seeing at that football club is not Manchester United."

Amorim is potentially again in must-win territory, as the Red Devils prepare to welcome Sunderland to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The 20-time English champions will then head to Liverpool after the October international break, before finishing the month with another difficult game at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.