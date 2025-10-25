Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim hits back at Liverpool boss Arne Slot over his long-ball comments following last Sunday's Premier League clash between the two sides.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has insisted he does not care what Liverpool boss Arne Slot thinks about his tactical approach.

Amorim got the better of the Dutchman in last Sunday's dramatic meeting between Man United and Liverpool at Anfield.

Harry Maguire scored a late equaliser to seal a 2-1 victory and condemn Liverpool to a third consecutive defeat in the top flight.

Slot made a point of highlighting Man United's long-ball approach after the match, telling Sky Sports News: "It's always difficult to defend against a team that defends in a low block, that mainly plays long balls."

Amorim hits back at Slot over long-ball jibe

Amorim delivered a fiery response to Slot's remarks when he spoke to the media ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion.

"Liverpool is in the past, I don’t want to comment," Amorim told reporters. "I understand everything, I am pleased team can play different games.

"It was an important win, but I was first to say we need to play better with the ball - I don’t care what Slot had to say.

"I can watch the game and say we need to do better in the future but sometimes you need to adapt to the game. I don’t need anyone else to evaluate my team.

"We should play better with the ball, and we are going to try and do that in this game."

What has Slot said since Man United defeat?

Slot attempted to clarify his remarks prior to Wednesday's 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League, insisting that they were meant as a "compliment" rather than an insult.

"We faced a team that had their game plan very well in order," Slot told TNT Sports. "There was a bit of a debate over what I said after the game, but it was meant to be a compliment... so, they had a low block and played a lot of long balls.

"I was asked why it was difficult, and that was the reason. It wasn't criticism, it was me trying to explain why the game was made difficult.

"If you win the ball back after they've played it long, there are 11 players behind the ball. I would add that, to a certain extent, I was positive that we created as many chances as we did."

Crucially for Amorim, there are signs that he is starting to turn around Man United's fortunes, having won four of their last six Premier League matches.

They will head to the Amex Stadium with hopes of recording three consecutive league victories in the same season for the first time since February 2024.