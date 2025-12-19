Aston Villa vs. Man Utd: Red Devils missing six first-team players for Villa Park battle

By Matt Law | 19 Dec 2025 13:44 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 17:32

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has revealed that Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire are still sidelined and will miss Sunday's Premier League game with Aston Villa.

De Ligt (back) has missed Man United's last three matches, while Maguire has been absent since before the November international break due to a thigh problem.

Both defenders remain unavailable for the game with Villa, while Casemiro is suspended following his milestone yellow card in the 4-4 draw with Bournemouth last time out.

Man United will also be missing Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo and Noussair Mazraoui, with the trio linking up with their respective national teams for the Africa Cup of Nations.

"I think everyone is well, we have one more training but today the rest of the guys are ready to go," Amorim told reporters during his pre-match press conference on Friday.

"Nobody recovers and nobody else is out."

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Man United centre-back duo De Ligt, Maguire remain sidelined for Villa clash

Man United have three more matches before the end of 2025, following the Villa clash with league fixtures against Newcastle United (H) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (A).

However, it is unclear when De Ligt and Maguire could return to action.

Benjamin Sesko made his return from a lengthy absence with a knee injury off the bench against Bournemouth, and the striker will be in contention to start against Villa.

Man United are sixth in the Premier League table, two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, while Villa sit up in third position in the division.

© Imago / Sportimage

Man United will aim to break Villa's long winning run on Sunday

Villa have been victorious in each of their last nine matches in all competitions during an incredible run of form, with their early-season issues a distant memory.

"Everything can happen. They have a manager with a lot of experience, when you watch Villa you can sense it’s a very mature team, they don’t panic when they’re losing, don’t feel overwhelmed when winning, they can control the emotion. If they fight to the end I don’t know," Amorim said when asked about Villa.

"We watch the game again against Bournemouth we can avoid those goals. We have to put everything on the line when we’re defending and sometimes we’re not doing that."

Villa have won just one of their last 26 Premier League home fixtures against Man United, suffering 16 defeats in the process, with Villa Park proving to be a happy hunting ground for the Red Devils down the years.