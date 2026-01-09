Man United vs. Brighton: Darren Fletcher delivers team news update ahead of FA Cup battle

By Matt Law | 09 Jan 2026 20:01

Manchester United interim head coach Darren Fletcher has revealed that he is expecting to have the same group of players available for Sunday's FA Cup fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion as Wednesday's Premier League game with Burnley.

Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount all made their injury returns against Burnley, while Harry Maguire was back on the bench.

Matthijs de Ligt (back) and Amad Diallo (AFCON) remain unavailable for selection, but there had been a suggestion that either Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco) or Bryan Mbeumo (Cameroon) could be available depending on the outcome of Friday's Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final.

Fletcher has said that it is highly unlikely that the losing quarter-finalist will be available.

"I don't think so. I think it's too close a turnaround. So we'll have the same players available for the game, as we had against Burnley, so no new additions. Bryan and Nous will not be available for the game," Fletcher told reporters.

© Imago / Vincent Kimto/ David Michael Productions

Man Utd set to be missing four players for Brighton clash

When asked about Maguire, Fletcher said: "Well, he has been out for a while so it would probably be looking at his load and things like that.

"That decision's not been made, but you've seen the players come back the other night. You've seen Mason [Mount], you've seen Kobbie [Mainoo], you've seen Bruno [Fernandes].

"There has to be some understanding of their first minutes, we might have to be careful with that process to build back in, so I think Harry will probably be in that situation for the weekend."

When asked about Mainoo, Fletcher added: “He seems in a good place. Kobbie doesn't give you much [indication], so you wouldn't know if he was in a good place or not so good!

"He's like that, that's his natural way. But I know him well, and I've known him for a long time, and I've seen him around the building and around different places, throughout the season.

© Imago / IPS

Fletcher: 'Mainoo is in a good place'

"Not so much about the building, but you see people around. And I've had conversations with him, in general.

"But he's in a good place. I know Kobbie, and I think he knows me, and he knows Travis Binnion, so he’s comfortable with his environment.

"So, he's in a good place. He's trained well and, as I said, he's hard to read, Kobbie, so that remains to be seen."

Mainoo's future has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks due to his struggles for action under Ruben Amorim.

However, Amorim's removal as head coach means that it is highly unlikely that the Englishman will be allowed to leave Old Trafford in January.