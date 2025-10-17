Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim reveals that Lisandro Martinez, who has been out since February, is closing in on a return to action.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has revealed that Lisandro Martinez is closing in on a return to action, although the Argentina international will not feature at Liverpool on Sunday.

Martinez has been sidelined since February due to a knee injury which required surgery, but he has made excellent progress in his recovery process in recent weeks.

There have been suggestions that the ex-Ajax defender could be back against Brighton & Hove Albion next weekend, and Amorim has confirmed that Martinez is now "near" to being available again.

However, the Man United head coach is unsure whether Noussair Mazraoui will be available at Anfield.

Mazraoui has missed the team's last two matches due to an unspecified issue, while he has been restricted to just three appearances this season due to some fitness problems.

Martinez back for Man United but will miss Liverpool trip

A final decision has not yet been made on the Morocco international, but Amorim has said that the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro will be available despite not training on Thursday following international commitments.

"Licha is not available. Near but he is just returning. I don't know about Mazraoui. The international players are ready but we need to give them more time. The guys who are returning are ready to play," Amorim told reporters during his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon.

Providing that Martinez comes through the next week unscathed, there is a chance that the South American could be involved in the matchday squad against Brighton on October 25.

Will Lammens keep his spot in goal for Anfield showdown?

Senne Lammens is in line for his second appearance for Man United against Liverpool, with the Belgian impressing on his debut against Sunderland last time out, helping his side to keep a clean sheet in a 2-0 win.

However, Amorim stopped short of confirming that Lammens would be between the sticks instead of Altay Bayindir when asked about his goalkeeping situation ahead of Sunday's game.

"Nothing is impossible, you have to prove you can start every week. It is possible he can play. He is not [Peter] Schmeichel yet, he is a young guy with talent and the fans liked it," said Amorim.

Man United are currently 10th in the Premier League table, although it is incredibly likely that their position in the division would have changed by the time that they take to the field on Sunday afternoon.

