Manchester United centre-back Lisandro Martinez could reportedly be available for selection before the end of October, with the Argentina international potentially making his return against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 27-year-old has not featured since February due to a severe knee injury, but he has been back in light training in recent weeks, with the centre-back making excellent progress in his recovery process.

According to the Daily Mail, Martinez has made more steps forward during the October international break, and the Red Devils believe that he is now approaching full fitness.

The report claims that the 20-time English champions could even have the Argentine available for the Premier League game against Brighton on October 25.

Man United will return to action against Liverpool on Sunday, with the Red Devils bidding to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League after overcoming Sunderland before the international break.

Martinez 'could return' against Brighton on October 25

A scan last week allegedly showed that Martinez's knee is in excellent condition, and he will now step up to full training alongside his teammates before the end of this week.

A return against Brighton on October 25 or against Nottingham Forest on November 1 is said to be a serious possibility, which would be a major boost for the 20-time English champions.

Man United head coach Ruben Amorim explained the importance of Martinez earlier this season, praising the South American's leadership qualities.

"It’s really important [seeing Martinez back on the grass], when you have that injury, there is a time when you recover a lot of things really fast, and then there is a boring part where it looks like you don’t go to the next step," said Amorim.

“We miss Licha a lot, especially in this moment. We miss his aggression, how aggressive he is in everything he does. I think we miss him, but he is always there, in every meeting, in every training, sometimes he stays to watch. I think we need Licha in this team.”

Martinez's return will be a major boost for Man United

Martinez has been a huge miss for Man United, with the Argentine the perfect fit for the left-sided centre-back role at Old Trafford, and his return will be like a new signing for the club.

The defender arrived at Old Trafford from Ajax in the summer of 2022, and he has turned out for the English giants on 91 occasions, scoring three goals and registering three assists.

Martinez could play alongside Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro in Man United's back three, with Luke Shaw likely to be the player to drop out once the Argentine is back to full fitness.

Shaw is also an option as the left-sided wing-back, but his lack of mobility, largely caused by his injury problems, means that Amorim now mainly views him as a centre-back rather than a wing-back.