The referee and VAR are confirmed for Sunday's Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield.

Manchester United will be aiming to inflict a fourth straight defeat on Liverpool when the Red Devils head to Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Ruben Amorim's team entered the October international break off the back of a much-needed 2-0 success over Sunderland, with the result moving Man United up into 10th spot in the Premier League table.

Liverpool, though, suffered a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea, which made it three straight losses for the Reds, who have also been overcome by Crystal Palace and Galatasaray since their last triumph.

The Merseyside giants are second in England's top flight, one point behind leaders Arsenal, and there will be pressure on head coach Arne Slot to deliver a result this weekend.

Oliver confirmed as referee for Liverpool vs. Man United

Sunday's referee will be Michael Oliver, with Stuart Burt and Tim Wood the assistants, while Craig Pawson will be the fourth official for the blockbuster clash at Anfield.

Oliver has been in charge of 66 Liverpool matches, with the Reds boasting a record of 31 wins, 21 draws and 14 losses with the 40-year-old the man in the middle.

The Englishman has handed out 105 yellow cards to Liverpool players, in addition to two red cards, while he has also awarded the Merseyside team 18 penalties.

Oliver, meanwhile, has been in charge of 47 Man United matches, with the Red Devils having a record of 18 wins, 13 draws and 16 defeats.

The referee has handed out 98 yellow cards to Man United players, in addition to five red cards, while he has awarded the 20-time English champions eight penalties.

Oliver controversially sent Man United's Diogo Dalot off when the two teams met in December 2023, handing the Portugal international a yellow for remonstrating with the official, before producing a second yellow moments later when the right-back continued to air his displeasure.

Dalot was unhappy at the award of a throw-in, which replays showed should have gone Man United's way.

England in charge of VAR for Liverpool vs. Man United

Darren England, meanwhile, has been confirmed as the Video Assistant Referee for the match.

James Bell will assist England, and the officials will hope to avoid any major controversies at Anfield.

England was involved in a controversial moment while on VAR duty for Liverpool's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur in September 2023 - a match that Spurs won 2-1.

Luis Diaz had a goal disallowed for offside by the linesman, but the decision was not questioned by England, and PGMOL later released a statement revealing that there had been a "significant human error" and that "VAR failed to intervene" when it should have.

England believed that the goal had been awarded by referee Simon Hooper, which led to him informing his fellow match official that the check was complete, and the miscommunication contributed heavily to Liverpool suffering a loss.

