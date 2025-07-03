Manchester City are reportedly set for crunch talks with some of their ‘big-name players’ as they work to trim Pep Guardiola’s bloated squad in the summer transfer window.

The Citizens crashed out of the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this week after suffering a shock 4-3 defeat after extra time to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

Guardiola and his 27-man squad who travelled to the United States have now turned on holiday mode and have been afforded a month-long period of rest and recuperation before returning to training ahead of the new season.

A new era has begun at the Etihad Stadium, with new sporting director Hugo Viana leading the recruitment team that have already been busy reshaping Man City’s first-team squad in 2025.

After spending around £180m on four new players in January - Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis - Man City have forked out in excess of £100m on four more players this summer, signing Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Marcus Bettinelli.

Man City to discuss potential player exits in ‘coming weeks’

Man City are likely to strengthen their squad further this summer, but new additions may depend on a number of expected outgoings, with players who were omitted from Guardiola’s Club World Cup squad facing uncertain futures.

According to the Daily Mail, Man City are set for talks with multiple high-profile stars over the coming weeks as they attempt offload ‘a significant number’ before the end of August.

Discussing the makeup of his squad following City’s Club World Cup exit, Guardiola told reporters: “We have a big squad and we’ll see what happens. It’s tough. I’ve no idea (who will leave) - we’ll see with the club which ones. We’ll talk with the players as well.

“But we’ll rest, come back in the next few days and start the Premier League. The season will be so long and many things can happen. That’s the reality.

“It’s a really good squad, but I’m disappointed for many players we would have loved to let them play but it wasn’t possible.”

Which Man City players could leave this summer?

One high-profile player who is seemingly surplus to requirements at Man City is Jack Grealish, who was left out of their Club World Cup squad and has fallen down the pecking order under Guardiola, starting just seven Premier League games last season.

Guardiola has refused to rule out the possibility of the 29-year-old staying at the Etihad, but he has suggested that the ideal solution would be for him to play regularly elsewhere.

Kyle Walker is another expected to depart, but a return to AC Milan is not on the cards as they have already bid farewell to the 34-year-old following his brief loan spell at San Siro.

Goalkeeper Ederson and midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who turns 35 in October, have both expressed their desire to stay at Man City, but they continue to be linked with a possible exit amid reported interest from the Saudi Pro League and Galatasaray respectively.

John Stones is also keen to remain at the Etihad, but the injury-prone defender - who has not played for City since February - has been tipped to depart, along with fellow 30-year-old Nathan Ake, if suitable offers are received.

Kalvin Phillips is another name set to leave Man City, but his situation has been complicated by the midfielder undergoing Achilles surgery at the end of May.

Meanwhile, two players who Man City are keen to tie down to new long-term contracts are centre-back Ruben Dias and right-back Rico Lewis, who are due to see their current deals expire in 2027 and 2028 respectively.