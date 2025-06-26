Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson delivers a significant update on his future at the club and responds to speculation over a summer move to Saudi Arabia.

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has confirmed that he will be staying at the club this summer.

The 31-year-old will soon be entering the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium and has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Reports in April claims that Ederson was open to joining a Saudi Pro League club and was 'exploring the market' with his agent, former Inter Milan and Brazil goalkeeper Julio Cesar.

However, Ederson is currently with Pep Guardiola’s squad at the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States and has made it clear that he is not thinking about switching clubs ahead of the new season.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Man City’s Group G showdown with Juventus on Thursday, Ederson said: “My future is here. My friends send me a lot of news but 99% is fake news.

“You guys need the news to get a like on social media, but [there is] a lot of fake news around my name."

Ederson to stay at Man City, but Ortega’s future remains uncertain

Widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in world football, Ederson arrived at Man City in a £35m deal from Benfica eight years ago and the three-time Premier League Golden Glove winner has since been an integral part of the club’s success, winning 18 trophies including six top-flight titles and one Champions League.

“My head is here, to stay with City, give everything for us to win back the Premier League, try to win [another] Champions League as well,” Ederson added. “My mind is staying in the club.”

The likes of Porto’s Diogo Costa, Paris Saint-Germain’s Gianluigi Donnarumma and Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen have all been linked with a move to Man City, but Ederson’s decision to stay will seemingly cool those rumours for the time being.

Ederson’s comments come after Guardiola stated at the beginning of the month that both the Brazilian and fellow goalkeeper Stefan Ortega would be staying at Man City for the 2025-26 campaign.

Ortega, who also has just one year remaining on his contract, is less certain about what the future holds for him at the Etihad, telling reporters: "It's quite early for that question, I can't say anything about that, it's too early.”

The German has been tipped to depart the Citizens amid reported interest from the Bundesliga, as the 32-year-old has been forced to play second fiddle to Ederson, starting just 12 Premier League games last season.