Manchester City are reportedly preparing for contract talks with Ruben Dias, whose current deal expires at the end of the 2026-27 season.

The 28-year-old and the Citizens have spent the majority of the summer at the revamped version of the Club World Cup in the United States.

Pep Guardiola's men topped a four-team section containing the likes of Juventus before losing to Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal in the round of 16.

While the Spanish coach looking to continue an era of success on the blue side of Manchester, a number of key players are coming towards the end of their contracts.

Phil Foden, Rodri and Dias are among the star-studded names who could depart the English powerhouses over the next two years.

Man City planning Dias contract talks?

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are planning to secure the long-term future of a key defender.

The report claims that the Premier League-chasing Citizens are looking to open contract discussions with centre-back Dias.

It has been known since the beginning of the summer that Man City are keen on retaining the talents of the Portugal international.

With just two years remaining on his current contract, Dias would be able to walk out of the Citizens on a free transfer during the summer of 2027.

Talks between the club and player will supposedly advance in the coming weeks, with both sides hopeful of reaching an agreement.

Man City's defensive options

After a disappointing third-placed finish in the Premier League during 2024-25, Man City have wasted no time improving their squad.

Adding new energy into midfield, Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki have arrived from AC Milan and Lyon respectively so far this summer.

There has also been an improvement of the Citizens' full-back options, with highly-rated Rayan Ait Nouri being drafted in from Wolverhampton Wanderers.