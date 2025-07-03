Ligue 2 defender catches Man City’s eye

Manchester City could promote Troyes defender Junior Diaz after his standout season in Ligue 2.

Manchester City could promote Troyes defender Junior Diaz after his standout season in Ligue 2.

The City Football Group network is becoming a new recruitment strategy for Manchester City. Much like Savinho, who made the move from Troyes to the Etihad Stadium, the English giants are not hesitating to tap into their satellite clubs to secure emerging talents before their rivals.

That could soon be the case with Junior Diaz. The French-Ivorian defender has been playing for Troyes for the past year. Signed from FC Nantes in the summer of 2024, he enjoyed a full season in Ligue 2, featuring in 39 matches. An undisputed starter, Diaz played a key role in helping Troyes avoid relegation after a disastrous start to the campaign. According to Foot Mercato, his performances have caught the attention of Manchester City’s hierarchy.

Highly sought-after on the transfer market

Junior Diaz could join Manchester City for pre-season training this summer, giving the Citizens a chance to assess the 21-year-old’s potential. Should the trial go well, the close relationship between the two clubs could simplify a potential transfer. With City eliminated from the FIFA Club World Cup, Pep Guardiola’s side must now turn their attention to the 2025-26 campaign after a disappointing previous season.

However, the Saint-Herblain-born defender has also attracted interest from other clubs across Europe, as reported by Foot Mercato. Lorient, Anderlecht, Antwerp, as well as two other Ligue 1 clubs and a team competing in the Champions League, are all monitoring Diaz's development. Troyes initially signed him for around £2.1m (€2.5m), but he could become one of the standout Ligue 1 signings this summer if Manchester City decide not to pursue his permanent transfer.



This article was originally published on Top Mercato.

