Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly interested in signing Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The Citizens are still in the process of rebuilding their squad following a trophyless 2024-25 campaign.

Man City have already splashed out over £100m this summer, recruiting Rayan Ait-Nouri, Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki and Marcus Bettinelli.

They could now look to bolster their goalkeeping department amid speculation surrounding Ederson's future at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City eyeing Ter Stegen swoop

Ederson has insisted he will stay at the club this summer, but that has not stopped Man City from being linked with potential replacements, especially as the Brazilian recently came under scrutiny for his performances at the Club World Cup.

According to Fichajes, Guardiola is keen to recruit Germany international Ter Stegen from his former club Barcelona.

The report claims that the Man City boss feels that Ter Stegen's skillset will suit his philosophy and has the ability to succeed in the English top flight.

However, Man City could face competition from Premier League rivals, Chelsea and Manchester United, who have both been linked with a move.

Are Barcelona willing to sell Ter Stegen?

Ter Stegen returned to action in May after he spent the majority of the season on the sidelines with a serious knee injury.

The 33-year-old may be back to full fitness, but it is currently unclear where he will be playing his football next season.

Barcelona are understood to be willing to offload Ter Stegen, who appears to have fallen down the pecking order in Hansi Flick's squad.

The Catalan giants recently recruited Joan Garcia to be their new number one, while Wojciech Szczesny could operate as the club's second-choice goalkeeper if he puts pen to paper on a new contract.

Even if they fail to keep Szczesny, Barcelona could still sell Ter Stegen to help free up their wage bill for potential new arrivals.