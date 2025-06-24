Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is reportedly a realistic option for just two Premier League clubs.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen reportedly faces restricted opportunities during the summer transfer window.

The Germany international has just missed the majority of the 2024-25 campaign courtesy of a serious knee injury.

In his absence, the Catalan giants were able to win the domestic treble with Wojciech Szczesny between the sticks during the second half of the campaign.

As well as the Polish veteran remaining at the club, Joan Garcia has been signed from a big-money deal from Espanyol.

Ter Stegen's future at Barcelona is now very much up in the air, particularly when the La Liga champions cannot afford to facilitate too many goalkeepers on their books.

Which Premier League clubs are potential destinations?

According to Fichajes, two Premier League teams may be prepared to ramp up their interest in the stopper.

The report suggests that Chelsea and Manchester United could be ready to try to negotiate terms with their Barcelona counterparts.

Chelsea have just tried and failed to acquire the services of AC Milan's Mike Maignan, it remaining to be seen whether they will return with a fresh offer.

Meanwhile, United are being heavily linked with a new goalkeeper courtesy of doubts over the long-term future of Andre Onana.

Will either club push hard for Ter Stegen?

Ter Stegen has been able to prove his fitness since the start of May, making four appearances for Barcelona and Germany.

However, it is worth noting that eight goals were conceded during those fixtures, albeit that arguably being as much of a reflection on the players in front of him as much as himself.

Nevertheless, it is questionable whether there is any value in Chelsea moving for the 33-year-old when they already have at least three potential first-choice goalkeepers on their books.

A move to United would make more sense if they can cash in on Onana, but parting ways with the Cameroon international for their desired fee could prove to be a stumbling block.