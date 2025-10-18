Manchester City and Everton confirm their starting lineups for this afternoon’s Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City attacker Omar Marmoush is fit to return to the matchday squad for this afternoon’s Premier League clash against Everton at the Etihad Stadium.

The 27-year-old Egyptian will begin as a substitute after missing the last seven games in all competitions with a knee injury sustained during September’s international break.

However, star lynchpin Rodri is ruled out with a hamstring injury, while Abdukodir Khusanov and Rayan Ait-Nouri have also been left out of Pep Guardiola’s matchday squad as they continue to build up their fitness.

Guardiola has made a total of three changes to the side that began the 1-0 win at Brentford a fortnight ago, with Nathan Ake, Nico Gonzalez and Jeremy Doku all recalled.

Ake replaces Josko Gvardiol and will start at centre-back alongside captain Ruben Dias, while Matheus Nunes and Nico O’Reilly continue as full-backs and Gianluigi Donnarumma retains his spot between the sticks.

Gonzalez will operate in a deep-lying midfield role in the absence of Rodri, with Tijjani Reijnders and Phil Foden set to play in advanced central positions.

Doku and Savinho will begin on the flank and will provide support in attack for in-form striker Erling Haaland, who has scored nine PL goals in just seven games this term.

On the bench, Marmoush is joined by Mateo Kovacic, who is in contention to make his first Man City appearance of the season since recovering from Achilles surgery, while Rayan Cherki will also begin as a substitute and will hope to make his first outing since the end of August.

Dewsbury-Hall, Alcaraz, Beto all return to Everton XI

As for Everton, David Moyes has also made three changes to his starting lineup following their 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace before the international break.

On-loan Man City attacker Jack Grealish, who scored the last-gasp winner against the Eagles, is ineligible to face his parent club, but Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is available to return to the first XI after serving a one-match suspension.

Carlos Alcaraz and Beto, who made a real impact as half-time substitutes against Palace, are also recalled to the starting lineup. Alcaraz, Dewsbury-Hall and Iliman Ndiaye will all link up in the final third to provide support for central striker Beto.

The inclusion of both Alcaraz and Beto sees summer signings Tyler Dibling and Thierno Barry both drop down the substitutes’ bench.

Michael Keane is fit to start at centre-back alongside James Tarkowski, joining Jake O’Brien and Vitaliy Mykolenko in a four-man defence, while Jordan Pickford - who signed a new four-year contract earlier this week - continues in goal.

In midfield, James Garner and Idrissa Gueye retain their starting spots, while summer signing Merlin Rohl is fit to return to the matchday squad and could make his first appearance for the Toffees since the middle of September.

Manchester City starting lineup: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Ake, O’Reilly; Gonzalez, Savinho, Foden, Reijnders, Doku; Haaland

Subs: Trafford, Stones, Marmoush, Kovacic, Cherki, Bernardo, Gvardiol, Bobb, Lewis

Everton starting lineup: Pickford; O’Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner; Alcaraz, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Beto

Subs: Travers, King, McNeil, Barry, Dibling, Coleman, Rohl, Aznou, Iroegbunam

No Data Analysis info