A closer look at Manchester City's past FA Cup finals

By Oliver Thomas | 14 May 2026 08:00 , Last updated: 14 May 2026 20:40

Seeking to celebrate a domestic cup double this season, EFL Cup champions Manchester City butt heads with Chelsea in the 145th FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola is preparing his Citizens side for a record 24th visits to the home of football under his management, after celebrating a 2-1 comeback victory over Southampton in the semi-finals three weeks ago.

The FA Cup is the oldest and most prestigious cup competition in English football, steeped in history and tradition, and is watched by millions across the globe.

Over 40 different clubs have been fortunate enough to get their hands on the iconic trophy, including Man City who are one of the most successful sides in the competition's history.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at Man City's previous appearances in the FA Cup final.

1904 - Manchester City 1-0 Bolton Wanderers

Man City had never previously progressed past the second round of the FA Cup before they reached the final for the first time in 1904, and a first-half goal from local legend Billy Meredith was enough to secure a slender 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers at London's Crystal Palace, 19 years before Wembley Stadium was built.

1926 - Bolton Wanderers 1-0 Manchester City

Man City and Bolton would meet again 22 years later for just the fourth FA Cup final to be held at Wembley. The Citizens could not breach a solid Trotters backline, though, and David Jack eventually settled the tight contest when he slid home the only goal 14 minutes from time.

1933 - Everton 3-0 Manchester City

The 1933 FA Cup final was the first in the competition's history where both teams wore numbers one to 22 on the back of their shirts. Sir Matt Busby - who would later go one to become a managerial icon at Manchester United - played in midfield for Man City, but they were beaten by a clinical Everton outfit, who had club legend Dixie Dean on the scoresheet.

1934 - Manchester City 2-1 Portsmouth

Man City bounced back a year later and claimed their second FA Cup trophy - their first cup triumph at Wembley - when they came from behind at half time to beat Portsmouth 2-1 thanks to two late goals from Fred Tilson.

1955 - Newcastle United 3-1 Manchester City

Man City beat Man United en route to the 1955 FA Cup final, but they came up short against Newcastle United and played the majority of the match with 10 men after Jimmy Meadows sustained a serious leg injury, which eventually forced him to retire aged just 24.

Citizens forward Bobby Johnstone cancelled out Jackie Milburn's first-minute opener, but the Magpies regained their lead through Bobby Mitchell shortly after the break, before George Hannah sealed the victory seven minutes later.

1956 - Manchester City 3-1 Birmingham City

Man City returned to Wembley a year later and secured a 3-1 victory over Birmingham City in what was dubbed 'the Trautmann final' after the heroics of Citizens goalkeeper Bert Trautmann, who played the final 17 minutes with a broken bone in his neck.

Trautmann, whose journey from a German prisoner of war to an English football legend is admired across the country, stood firm between the sticks as goals from Joe Hayes, Jack Dyson and Bobby Johnstone helped City win their third FA Cup.

1969 - Leicester City 0-1 Manchester City

A year after winning the top-flight title and a year before winning the European Cup Winners' Cup under manager Joe Mercer, Man City overcame Leicester City 1-0 to win the 1969 FA Cup final courtesy of a first-half goal from Neil Young fired past a 19-year-old Peter Shilton.

1981 - Tottenham 3-2 Manchester City (replay)

Following a 1-1 draw in the first match, Tottenham Hotspur and Man City butted heads five days later for an FA Cup final replay - the first of three in the competition at the start of the 1980s.

The Citizens were leading 2-1 thanks to goals from Stephen McKenzie and Kevin Reeves, but Spurs turned the game on its head with two strikes in six minutes from Ricardo Villa and Garth Crooks to come out on top.

2011 - Manchester City 1-0 Stoke City

After scoring the decisive goal in a narrow 1-0 semi-final victory over rivals Man United, Yaya Toure became Man City's Wembley hero once again in the 2011 final. The Ivorian's thunderous first-time finish 16 minutes from time was enough for the Citizens to edge past Stoke City and claim their first major trophy for 35 years.

2013 - Manchester City 0-1 Wigan Athletic

A year on from winning their first Premier League title, Man City were regarded as firm favourites to win the 2013 FA Cup final against a Wigan Athletic outfit, who were relegated from the top flight. However, a below-par City side were stunned by a dramatic 91st-minute header from Ben Watson. Wigan qualified for the Europa League, while Roberto Mancini was sacked by the Citizens just a few days after the final.

2019 - Manchester City 6-0 Watford

Man City celebrated their sixth FA Cup triumph and first under Pep Guardiola when they trashed Watford 6-0 in the 2019 final - the joint-biggest win in an FA Cup showpiece in the competition's history that matches Bury's win over Derby County back in 1903.

Goals from Gabriel Jesus (2), Raheem Sterling (2), David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne helped City cruise to victory and become the first-ever English team to complete the domestic quadruple, having also won the Premier League, EFL Cup and Community Shield in the same season.

2023 - Manchester City 2-1 Manchester United

The 142nd FA Cup final was the first all-Manchester derby affair which began with the fastest goal ever in the competition's final by Man City captain Ilkay Gundogan, who smacked a sensational volley past David de Gea from the edge of the penalty area.

Bruno Fernandes restored parity for Man United from the penalty spot midway through the first half, but it was Gundogan who fired Man City to glory; his bouncing volley found its way into the bottom corner six minutes after the break, and the Citizens would hold on to claim one of three trophies as part of a historic treble.

2024 - Manchester City 1-2 Manchester United

Man City were regarded as firm favourites to retain the trophy 12 months later and become the first-ever English team to win the top-flight title and FA Cup in consecutive seasons. However, the Citizens were left stunned by an impressive Man United display, particularly in the first half when teenage duo Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo put the Red Devils in control. City substitute Jeremy Doku pulled one back in the closing stages, but United held on to win their 13th FA Cup.

2025 - Crystal Palace 1-0 Manchester City

Competing in a third successive FA Cup final, Man City were not the northern powerhouse they once were in previous years under Guardiola, and although they entered the 144th FA Cup showpiece as favourites, many backed an impressive Crystal Palace outfit to pull off an upset - and they sure did.

Despite boasting 79% possession and 23 shots on goal, the Citizens could not find a way past Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who made six saves - including one to deny Omar Marmoush from the penalty spot - during an inspired man-of-the-match display at Wembley, although he was fortunate to not receive a red card for a first-half handball outside the box.

Eberechi Eze scored the contest's only goal in the 16th minute and Man City were unable to respond as they suffered their second consecutive FA Cup final defeat and came away from what turned out to be a disappointing 2024-25 campaign without a major trophy.