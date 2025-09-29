Sports Mole rounds up Man City's latest injury and suspension news ahead of Wednesday's Champions League league phase clash with Monaco.

Manchester City are starting to hit their groove as they prepare for continental duties this Tuesday night, making the short flight over to the south of France for a clash with Monaco in the Champions League.

Pep Guardiola's men earned an impressive 5-1 victory over Burnley over the weekend, moving the Citizens within five points of defending champions Liverpool in the Premier League table.

However, City will be putting their domestic ambitions to one side, focusing instead on their European campaign, which got off to a strong start a fortnight ago as Guardiola's side beat Napoli 2-0.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man City's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the clash with Monaco, who were humiliated 4-1 by Club Brugge in matchweek one.

Status: Doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Rodri missed Saturday's win over Burnley, with Guardiola telling reporters after the game: "I don't know right now how the pain is in his knee. He said to us that he was not ready to play."

While there is a hope he can recover in time to play in France on Wednesday, Rodri remains a doubt as we await further information on his status.

Status: Doubt

Type of injury: Ankle/Foot

Possible return date: October 5 (vs Brentford)

Abdukodir Khusanov has established himself as the main man at right back in recent weeks, making four successive starts in the position across all competitions.

Unfortunately for the Uzbekistan international, that run came to an end when he was forced off injured at half time in the draw with Arsenal.

The 21-year-old is on the mend, and is expected to return as early as Sunday's fixture with Brentford, which would potentially mark a big boost for Guardiola's defensive options.

Status: Doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: October 5 (vs Brentford)

Omar Marmoush picked up his injury while on international duty for Egypt, coming off the field in the fourth minute of their clash against Burkina Faso earlier this month.

The 26-year-old underwent a scan in Egypt to assess the extent of the damage, and City have since confirmed that Marmoush could make his return in October - even as early as Sunday's encounter with Brentford.

Status: Injured

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: October 18 (vs Everton)

Rayan Cherki has missed Man City's last six games across all competitions after picking up a thigh injury, and while the player is making steady progress in his recovery, he is unlikely to be at Guardiola's disposal until mid-October.

Status: Injured

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: October 18 (vs Everton)

Rayan Ait-Nouri picked up an ankle injury in the early stages of his Etihad Stadium debut against Tottenham back in August.

The £31m summer signing from Wolves went on to play a full game against Brighton, but did not join up with the Algeria squad for their World Cup qualifiers, and he has missed City's last five matches.

MAN CITY SUSPENSION LIST

Man City have no players suspended for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Monaco.



