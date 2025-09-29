Monaco vs. Man City: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash between Monaco and Manchester City, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

The Stade Louis II is the venue for a mouthwatering Champions League clash on Wednesday night, as Monaco host Manchester City in matchweek two of the 2025-26 league phase.

The two outfits posted contrasting results in their opening fixtures, as while Adi Hutter's men were humiliated 4-1 by Club Brugge, the Sky Blues strode to a 2-0 home win over 10-man Napoli.

Pep Guardiola's men also made light work of Burnley in a 5-1 Premier League pummelling over the weekend, while Monaco were left to bemoan a first-half red card and missed penalty in a 3-1 Ligue 1 loss at Lorient.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 2

Monaco wins: 1

Draws: 0

Manchester City wins: 1

Not until the 2016-17 Champions League season did Monaco and Manchester City meet in a competitive setting, but it was worth the wait and then some, as the two clubs played out a 12-goal aggregate blockbuster in the last 16.

The maiden meeting at Man City's Etihad fortress produced no fewer than an extraordinary eight strikes, five of which went the Sky Blues' way as they overcame Kylian Mbappe's Monaco 5-3 on home turf.

A teenage Mbappe struck Monaco's second goal of the evening either side of two efforts from Radamel Falcao, whose brace put Leonardo Jardim's men 3-2 up in the second half after earlier goals from Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero.

However, the latter then matched his South American counterpart with his own double, before John Stones and Leroy Sane got in on the act in the final 15 minutes to put Guardiola's men in command of the two-legged tie.

Monaco's quest to turn the tide at home got off to a magnificent start, though, as Mbappe opened the scoring just eight minutes into the second leg before future Liverpool star Fabinho propelled Les Monegasques into a 2-0 lead on the stroke of the half-hour mark.

Heading into the final 20 minutes, Monaco were on course to progress thanks to the away goals rule, but Sane cut the deficit in half for Man City to restore the Citizens' aggregate advantage.

There would be one final twist to the knockout tale, though, as Tiemoue Bakayoko put Monaco 3-1 up in the 77th minute, and Jardim's men would book their ticket to the quarter-finals on away goals after an unforgettable 6-6 draw over the two legs.

Last two meetings

Mar 15, 2017: Monaco 3-1 Manchester City (Champions League)

Feb 21, 2017: Manchester City 5-3 Monaco (Champions League)

Read more on Monaco vs Manchester City

No Data Analysis info