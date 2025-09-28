Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Monaco face Premier League Manchester City in the Champions League at Stade Louis-II on Wednesday.

Premier League heavyweights Manchester City will travel to take on Ligue 1's Monaco at Stade Louis-II as part of Wednesday's Champions League action.

The Citizens beat Napoli 2-0 on matchday one, securing all three points courtesy of second-half strikes from Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku.

As for Monaco, they were shockingly battered 4-1 by Belgian side Club Brugge, and will be keen to get off the mark in midweek, even if the odds are stacked against them.

Here, Sports Mole provides all of the details you need to know about how to catch Wednesday's Champions League clash.

What time does Monaco vs. Manchester City kick off?

The Citizens will kick off against Les Rouge et Blanc at 8:00pm on Wedneday evening for UK viewers.

Where is Monaco vs. Manchester City being played?

This clash will be hosted at Stade Louis-II, the 16,360 seater arena that Monaco call home.

The stadium features an underground sports centre, and is famous for its iconic arches.

How to watch Monaco vs. Manchester City in the UK

TV channels

This match will be available to watch on UK television on the TNT Sports 2 channel.

Streaming

Fans can stream the game with a Discovery+ subscription if they have purchased the TNT Sports package option, which is also accessible via the Amazon Prime Video app.

Highlights

Key moments will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X (formerly Twitter) account, while more comprehensive highlights will be shared on the TNT Sports YouTube channel shortly after full time.

Who will win Monaco vs. Manchester City?

Monaco have lost five of their last seven Champions League games ahead of this clash, including a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Club Brugge on matchday one.

However, Les Rouge et Blanc are maintaining a nine-match unbeaten run on their own turf in competitive clashes, including a current stretch of four wins on the bounce.

Pep Guardiola's Man City made a poor start to the 2025-26 campaign overall, but they seem to have found their footing in recent weeks and have put together a five-game unbeaten run ahead of this fixture.

That being said, the Citizens have lost all of their four most recent away trips in this competition, and they will need to remain focused to secure the points on Wednesday.

The Citizens are expected to be without the likes of Rayan Ait-Nouri and Omar Marmoush due to injury, though the 2023 Champions League winners should still come out on top.



