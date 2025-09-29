A trio of changes: Predicted Man City XI vs. Monaco

Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Manchester City could line up for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Monaco.

Manchester City fans are waiting with bated breath to learn whether Rodri will be available for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Monaco at the Stade Louis II.

The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner has struggled to regain full fitness since recovering from a devastating ACL injury, and he missed the weekend's 5-1 Premier League thrashing of Burnley with a blow to the knee.

Rodri is one of five fitness concerns for the Citizens at present alongside Rayan Cherki (thigh), Abdukodir Khusanov (ankle), Rayan Ait-Nouri (unspecified) and Omar Marmoush (knee), all of whom will be watching on from the sidelines in midweek.

While Rodri has not been ruled out of this clash just yet, Guardiola should err on the side of caution with the Spain international and start his compatriot Nico Gonzalez in the deepest midfield position, likely behind Tijjani Reijnders and the returning Bernardo Silva.

The Sky Blues boss may also want to take a look at Oscar Bobb from the first whistle, as the Norwegian joins Jeremy Doku and the electrifying Erling Haaland in the final third, where the latter will break a record if he simply steps onto the pitch.

Haaland scored his 50th goal in 49 Champions League games in the 2-0 win over Napoli, meaning that he is guaranteed to set a new all-time record for the most UCL goals in a player's first 50 appearances in the competition, currently held by Ruud van Nistelrooy's 43.

Haaland is a constant in attack, but Guardiola may opt for one change in the backline, where a fit and firing John Stones could replace Ruben Dias if the Portugal international is granted a well-earned rest.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Nunes, Stones, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Gonzalez; Bobb, Silva, Reijnders, Doku; Haaland

No Data Analysis info