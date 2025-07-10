Sports Mole previews Saturday's Swedish Allsvenskan clash between Malmo and IFK Norrkoping, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Reigning Swedish champions Malmo will be bidding to return to winning ways in the Allsvenskan when they resume their domestic season against IFK Norrkoping on Saturday.

Malmo are currently fifth in the Allsvenskan table, boasting 24 points from 15 matches, while Norrkoping are 12th, picking up 15 points from their opening 14 games of the campaign.

Match preview

Malmo are the most successful club in Sweden in terms of top-flight league trophies, having triumphed on 24 occasions, and they are the reigning champions, having finished top of the pile in 2024.

The Blue Ones have been far from their best during the current season, though, with a record of six wins, six draws and three defeats from 15 matches bringing them 24 points, which is only enough for fifth spot in the table.

Henrik Rydstrom's side are 10 points behind the leaders Mjallby, demonstrating the size of their task, even at this stage of the season, but they are certainly capable of putting a winning run together.

Malmo were last in league action on July 5, playing out a goalless draw with GAIS.

However, the Swedish champions were in 2025-26 Champions League action on Tuesday night, recording a 3-1 victory over Iberia in the first leg of their first qualifying round fixture.

Norrkoping, meanwhile, will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Brommapojkarna, and the team have not been victorious since the middle of May against Sirius.

The White and Blues have a record of four wins, three draws and seven defeats from their 14 league matches this season, with a total of 15 points leaving them in 12th spot in the table.

Martin Falk's side finished 11th in the top flight last term, but the team have actually won the Allsvenskan on 12 occasions, with their last success coming in 2015, while they were runners-up in 2018.

Norrkoping have a record of two wins, two draws and two defeats from their six away league matches this season, and they will be facing a Malmo side that have 14 points to show from their seven home league fixtures this term.

Malmo Swedish Allsvenskan form:

WDLWDD

Malmo form (all competitions):

LLWDDW

Norrkoping Swedish Allsvenskan form:

LWDLDL

Team News

Malmo will once again have Isaac Kiese Thelin at the head of their attack, with the 33-year-old bidding to add to the eight goals that he has scored this season.

Erik Botheim, Pontus Jansson and Martin Olsson are notable absentees through injury, while Johan Dahlin, Genian Lajqi and Stefano Holmquist Vecchia are out of the match due to fitness problems.

However, Oliver Berg will be fit to feature in the final third of the field for the hosts.

As for Norrkoping, Christoffer Nyman will again lead the line; the 32-year-old has been in excellent form during the current season, finding the back of the net on 11 occasions in 15 appearances.

David Moberg Karlsson will also be a notable inclusion in the final third of the field.

However, Kevin Hoog Jansson, David Mitov Nilsson and Stephen Bolma are missing due to injury problems.

Malmo possible starting lineup:

Ellborg; Karlsson, Stryger, Zatterstrom, Busanello; Ali, Rosengren, Johnsen, Bolin; Berg, Kiese Thelin

IFK Norrkoping possible starting lineup:

Andersson; Neffati, Peprah, Watson, Hoog Jansson; Fransson, Lushaku, Traustason; Moberg, Nyman, Sigurgeirsson

We say: Malmo 2-1 IFK Norrkoping

Malmo have been strong in front of their own supporters this season, and we are expecting the reigning champions to secure all three points in a tight match this weekend.

