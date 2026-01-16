Transfer stance explained: Why Liverpool did not hijack Man City's Marc Guehi move

By Saikat Mandal | 16 Jan 2026 18:44

Liverpool reportedly made no attempt to sign Marc Guehi, who is close to joining Manchester City, in the January transfer window.

The Citizens have been one of the several clubs credited with an interest in Guehi, but they accelerated their efforts to sign him this month following a defensive crisis.

Pep Guardiola's side are without Gosko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias and John Stones due to injuries, and as a result, they have decided to move for the Palace defender now rather than wait until next summer.

Guehi has a contract at Selhurst Park until the end of the season, and Palace have agreed to cash in on him after City made a tempting offer.

It has been reported that Man City have agreed a deal in principle with the Eagles to sign the 25-year-old for a cut-price £20m, plus add-ons that could take the total package towards £30m.

Why Liverpool did not move for Marc Guehi

The Reds were close to signing Guehi last summer, and they had an initial £35m deal agreed on deadline day.

The move collapsed in the eleventh hour after Palace failed to sign a replacement, but Liverpool have remained keen on the defender.

The 2024-25 Premier League champions were willing to put together an offer in the summer for the England international, when he was expected to attract a host of suitors, including Bayern Munich.

According to a report from the Liverpool Echo, the Reds do not consider signing Guehi this month as a market opportunity, compared to last September or next summer.

As a result, Liverpool are unlikely to change their stance by submitting a fresh offer to hijack City's move.

Have Liverpool made the right decision?

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Guehi has reportedly verbally agreed terms on a five-and-a-half-year contract at Man City and will become one of the club’s top-10 earners, receiving a salary worth around £300,000 per week.

If finances were to be considered, Liverpool would probably never have offered him that package.

Liverpool have taken a big risk by not signing a new defender this month, by keeping faith in Joe Gomez, who has struggled to stay fit in recent years.

With Giovanni Leoni out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury, and Ibrahima Konate likely to leave for free next summer, Liverpool could be in big trouble if any of the existing defenders get injured.