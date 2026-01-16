Liverpool transfer news: January update on "possibility" of Premier League midfielder's exit as "top clubs" hold interest

By Lewis Nolan | 16 Jan 2026 01:54

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali is set to be of interest to a number of Premier League clubs in the summer but he will not leave in the winter, the latest report has claimed.

The January transfer window has passed the halfway point, and Liverpool have been relatively inactive, focusing on bringing in younger talents rather than first-team additions.

There is an expectation that the Reds will be busy in the summer, when they may potentially have a new manager in the dugout.

Any new boss would almost certainly look to invest in midfield to address the club's weaknesses, though the Merseysiders would need a top-level addition to challenge Arsenal and Manchester City next season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that several clubs in the Premier League hold interest in Newcastle midfielder Tonali, saying: "On Tonali, let me say that people close to the player also expect Premier League top clubs to arrive and jump on the case for the possibility to sign him.

"It’s going to be an interesting summer for Tonali, but it depends on Newcastle. They will control the story and the price – which will be important."

Tonali has excelled during his time with the Magpies, but with the Toon at risk of missing out on Champions League football, there may be an opportunity to sign the Italian.

© Imago / Sportimage

Do Liverpool need Sandro Tonali from Newcastle?

Teams have routinely exploited Liverpool's lack of physicality in midfield by playing a direct style of football and hoping to win second balls.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister have struggled to deal with the increasingly direct nature of the Premier League, with the former encountering difficulties when asked to operate as a number six.

Tonali has often played in deeper midfield roles, so perhaps his signing would allowe Gravenberch to be used in a more advanced position.

Mac Allister is the oldest regular midfielder in the XI at 27, and considering he will have just two years left on his contract at the end of the season, perhaps the Reds would consider offers for the Argentine in the summer.

How many players do Liverpool need in the next two transfer windows?

Defenders Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson are both out of contract at the end of the season, and they would need to be replaced, though perhaps the latter's void could be filled by an academy talent.

A midfield addition is also a necessity, while there are significant doubts about the futures of attackers Mohamed Salah and Federico Chiesa.

The club could play a front three of Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike next term, but they would only have Cody Gakpo as a senior option off the bench.

Despite spending in the region of £450m in the summer of 2025, Liverpool could be among the biggest spenders in the division next summer once again.