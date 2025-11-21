Liverpool, Man Utd battle for 28y/o PL attacker

Liverpool and Manchester United are among clubs reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Liverpool are among the clubs reportedly keeping an eye on Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The 28-year-old has become a key player for Palace in the past few seasons, and he has shown terrific goal-scoring consistency in the past two seasons.

The Frenchman has 18 months left on his current deal at Selhurst Park, and he has yet to sign a contract extension with the south London club.

Mateta was linked with a move to Manchester United during the summer, and the Red Devils are still reportedly interested in securing his services.

Premier League clubs set to battle for Mateta?

According to a report from CaughtOffside, Liverpool and Arsenal are the leading teams that could be genuinely interested in Mateta if he does not sign a new contract.

Mateta is reportedly in talks with Palace over a new contract, but mixed messages are emerging about his willingness to sign.

Having lost Eberechi Eze in the summer and Marc Guehi set to depart either in January or next summer as a free agent, Palace would be doing everything they can to convince Mateta to stay put.

The report claims that Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are also keeping tabs on his situation.

Liverpool or Man Utd - who is more likely to sign Mateta?

The Reds bolstered their forward department in the summer transfer window by signing Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak, while Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah are also capable of playing as a lone forward.

Arne Slot has yet to find the best system to integrate both his summer recruits, mainly due to Isak's fitness, and it comes as a big surprise that the Reds would look to sign another striker to overcomplicate the matter, when urgent attention is needed elsewhere.

United added depth in their forward line during the summer by signing Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha, but Ruben Amorim could be interested in adding another striker next summer, especially if the Red Devils qualify for European competitions.

Rasmus Hojlund is certain to leave, while Joshua Zirkzee could be sold in the January window, which means United can afford to bring in another striker, and Mateta could be a terrific option.