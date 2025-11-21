Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'reignite striker interest' following Benjamin Sesko injury blow

Manchester United are reportedly plotting a January move for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, who is also admired by Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace hero Jean-Philippe Mateta in January.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed a marvellous rise at the top level of football in recent times, starting to become a regular on the international stage for France.

Mateta has now scored in back-to-back international windows for Les Bleus, finding the net against Iceland and Azerbaijan in October and November respectively.

On the club front, Palace are supposedly in talks with the towering marksman regarding an improved and extended contract at Selhurst Park.

Since securing a permanent move from Mainz to South London during January 2022, Mateta has netted an impressive 51 goals across 155 appearances.

Hat trick scorer, Jean Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace celebrates his 3rd goal on October 18, 2025

Man United want Mateta in January?

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Manchester United are targeting striker reinforcements in the winter following the injury to Benjamin Sesko.

Although the problem with the Slovenian is not said to be too serious, the report states that the Red Devils are still looking at a swoop for Mateta.

With 18 months left on his current terms in the capital, the 28-year-old is reportedly not rushing into a new agreement with the Eagles.

As a result, Oliver Glasner's men might need to offload when possible in the summer, with a price tag of £40m supposedly placed on the Frenchman.

As well as Ruben Amorim's Man United, it is believed that Europa League winners Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have also shown interest in the striker.

France manager Didier Deschamps pictured on March 19, 2025

Targeting a World Cup berth

After helping Crystal Palace to lift their first-ever major trophy last season, Mateta is a well-known star on the domestic scene in England.

This term has seen the forward's stature grow on the international stage, with the marksman making a case for a spot in France's World Cup squad.

Although the likes of Kylian Mbappe would be expected to start matches, there is no reason why Mateta could not make an impact off the bench in North America for Didier Deschamps's men.

