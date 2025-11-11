Liverpool are reportedly on red alert as one of their major targets, Nico Schlotterbeck, is refusing to sign a contract extension at Borussia Dortmund.

Liverpool have reportedly been handed a boost in the race to sign Nico Schlotterbeck after it emerged that he is refusing to sign a new contract with Borussia Dortmund.

Having conceded 17 goals already in the Premier League this season, the Reds could be looking to sign a new defender either in the January window or next summer.

The Premier League champions were close to signing Marc Guehi in the summer window, but the deal fell through on deadline day after Crystal Palace failed to sign a replacement.

Liverpool are still reportedly interested in Guehi, who will become a free agent at the end of the season, but they are likely to face competition from a host of European clubs, including Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Possibly with that in mind, the Reds are checking on other alternatives, with Schlotterbeck and Dayot Upamecano emerging as options.

Boost for Liverpool in Schlotterbeck chase?

According to a report from Bild, the German defender is refusing to extend his contract at Dortmund, which expires in 2027.

Schlotterbeck is reportedly unhappy with Niko Kovac's pragmatic style of play. While Dortmund would be willing to offer him a new deal until 2030, as of now, he has not shown any inclination to commit to his future.

Bayern are also reportedly in the mix to sign the 25-year-old, who could be seen as a potential replacement for Upamecano, who will leave Allianz Arena for free in the summer.

For Dortmund, losing one of their best players to a rival club, would be a painful blow, and hence, they could be more willing to strike a deal with Liverpool should they make an offer.

However, the German press are skeptical about Liverpool's desire to sign Schlotterbeck, who has scored six goals and set up 16 more in 134 matches for Dortmund since his arrival in 2022.

Liverpool find themselves stuck in limbo

The Reds also find themselves in a similar position to Bayern, as they could lose one of their key defenders, Ibrahima Konate, for free next summer.

The Frenchman has been surprisingly inconsistent with his form this season, with many holding the view that his contract situation might be affecting his performance.

Liverpool have offered him a new deal, according to L'Equipe, and they are confident that an agreement with the player will be reached.

However, if Konate rejects the offer again, Liverpool could be forced to delve into the market to sign a top defender, and in that case, they could make concrete efforts to land either Guehi, Upamecano or Schlotterbeck.