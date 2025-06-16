Liverpool 'expected' to complete £45m deal 'this week'

Liverpool are reportedly set to continue their summer transfer business by completing a £45m deal for a Premier League defender by the end of the week.

Liverpool are reportedly expected to finalise a deal for Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez this week.

After winning the Premier League title last term, Liverpool have made a purposeful start to the summer transfer window as they look to build a squad that can compete on multiple fronts next season.

They have recruited Jeremie Frimpong as Trent Alexander-Arnold's replacement, while they are on the verge of bolstering their attacking options with the addition of Florian Wirtz.

Georgian shot-stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili is set to officially arrive at Anfield this summer, along with fellow goalkeeper Armin Pecsi, who recently completed a transfer from Hungarian side Puskas AFC.

The Merseyside club are keen to continue their transfer business by bringing in Kerkez to strengthen the left side of Arne Slot's defence.

Liverpool close to agreeing Kerkez deal

According to the i, Liverpool are hopeful that they could agree a deal for the Hungary international by the end of the week.

The report claims that the Reds are on the brink of agreeing a deal worth between £40m and £45m, although there are still some final details to iron out before the transfer can be completed.

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is negotiating with his former club to establish the structure of the imminent transfer.

Kerkez will put pen to paper on a five-year deal at Anfield once the two clubs have reached a formal agreement.

What does Kerkez's signing mean for Robertson?

The 21-year-old is set to leave the Vitality Stadium after making 74 competitive appearances since arriving from AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2023.

Kerkez's expected arrival has led to speculation that Liverpool's current first-choice left-back, Andy Robertson, could leave this summer despite having one year left to run on his contract.

Spanish side Atletico Madrid have emerged as a potential destination for the Scotland international, with Diego Simeone keen to strengthen the left side of his backline ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Meanwhile, Robertson's current deputy, Kostas Tsimikas, is also facing an uncertain future at Anfield, amid rumours that he could depart during the summer transfer window.