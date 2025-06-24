Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly confident of agreeing a deal with Liverpool to sign Harvey Elliott this summer.

The Seagulls have already made four signings in the summer transfer window, including the £29.8m addition of teenage forward Charalampos Kostoulas from Olympiacos.

Diego Coppola, Tom Watson and Do-young Yoon have also arrived at the Amex Stadium, while January signing Stefanos Tzimas will link up with Fabian Hurzeler’s squad after spending the second half of last season on loan at Nuremburg.

Brighton are looking to bolster their squad further ahead of the new season as they endeavour to better last season’s eighth-placed finish in the Premier League and qualify for European competition.

Recent reports claims that the Seagulls are ready to step up their interest in 22-year-old Elliott, who has been identified as their key summer target.

Brighton are believed to be prepared to pay up to £40m for the versatile midfielder, who has two years remaining on his Liverpool contract and is facing an uncertain future at Anfield.

Although Elliott is said to have already turned down the chance to join Nottingham Forest this summer, Football Insider reports that Brighton are confident of striking a deal for the England Under-21 international.

The report adds that the Seagulls are among the frontrunners to win the race for Elliott, who has also been linked with the likes of Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund.

Is Elliott heading for the Liverpool exit door this summer?

Since bursting onto the scene as a 15-year-old at Fulham before moving to Merseyside in 2019, Elliott has played 147 times for Liverpool across all competitions, winning six trophies including two EFL Cups and his first Premier League title last season.

However, Elliott started only two of his 18 top-flight appearances for the Reds in the 2024-25 campaign after struggling to establish himself as a regular first-team member under head coach Arne Slot.

Elliott recently admitted that he does not want to be “wasting years” of his career as he faces an important decision over his long-term future at Anfield, with a summer exit potentially on the cards.

The record arrival of Florian Wirtz has seemingly pushed Elliott further down the pecking order at Liverpool, who also have the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones among their midfield ranks.