Liverpool secured the Premier League title at a canter in 2024-25, and they are currently top of the pile in 2025-26 having earned 12 points from a possible 12 so far.

However, it would be fair to say that while Arne Slot's side have achieved perfect results, their performances have been less than ideal.

For instance, the defending champions gave up two-goal leads against both Bournemouth on the top-flight's opening day and 10-man Newcastle United in late August, though they did go on to win both games.

Following on from those clashes, the Reds improved defensively but required a spectacular free kick from Dominik Szoboszlai to beat Arsenal 1-0 at Anfield, before snatching all three points on Sunday when Mohamed Salah netted a 95th-minute penalty to down promoted-club Burnley by the same scoreline.

Fans and commentators alike have speculated as to why Liverpool have underwhelmed so far, and the reality is that a number of factors have combined to cause their lacklustre start.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the reasons behind the Reds' performances this term, and how Slot might fix things in the coming weeks.

Liverpool were the most talked about club during the summer transfer window, and the immense turnover in the squad - as well as a change of system - is sure to be contributing to their slow start performance-wise.

Slot's side brought in eight players, smashing the Premier League's transfer record not once but twice in a matter of months to land attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz for £116m, and striker Alexander Isak for £125m.

The Reds also shelled out a figure that could rise to £75m in total for a new pair of full-backs - Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong - to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold and the aging Andrew Robertson, while acquiring striker Hugo Ekitike for £79m inclusive of add-ons.

Isak aside, those arrivals have made their way into the first XI already, marking widespread change from the team that won the title less than four months ago.

Both Slot and captain Virgil van Dijk have spoken about the need for the squad to adapt to the new incomings, and Salah reiterated that the side need to learn from each other in order to improve.

While the quality of Liverpool's signings is undeniable, it is also reasonable to expect that such drastic alterations come with teething problems that will affect performances in the short term.

Have Liverpool faced particularly tough opposition? Arsenal and the Premier League's other best defences

Another reason for the Reds' lacklustre performances so far this season is that they have faced four teams with strong defensive capabilities.

Prior to the weekend, Newcastle had conceded just 1.42 expected goals, the lowest figure in the Premier League, while Liverpool's other opponents, Arsenal (2.4) and Bournemouth (2.91), ranked second and third.

The Gunners also had the best defensive record in the division last term, conceding 34 times, and it is understandable that Slot's side found them difficult to break down, requiring a moment of brilliance to end the deadlock.

As for Burnley, Scott Parker's men may have lost three of their opening four matches in the top flight, but they conceded just 16 goals during their 46 Championship games in 2024-25.

On Sunday, the Clarets set up to protect their own box, and did so to such an extent that they had only 19% possession and failed to produce a single shot on target throughout the match.

One of the criticisms levied at Liverpool has been about their trouble generating significant chances, given that they have been significantly less creative than even the likes of Manchester United, with 6.02 xG in 2025-26 compared to the Red Devils' 9.34 xG for example.

However, considering the context that the Reds have faced four of the division's most formidable rearguards, their ability to be clinical and repeatedly find ways to win should stand out as the defining feature of their campaign to date instead.

Does Arne Slot's new Liverpool system with Wirtz limit Salah's impact?

The champions have implemented a new way of playing to accompany their new signings, and while some stars such as Ekitike have thrived, other established members of the squad have been negatively impacted.

In particular, talismanic winger Salah has two goals and one assist from his opening four Premier League games, and while such numbers would typically be seen as strong, the Egyptian has set standards that he has not been able to meet.

In 2024-25, Liverpool's number 11 managed three goals and three assists by the same stage, and he averaged a direct contribution roughly every 72 minutes across the season compared to his current 2025-26 rate of 120 minutes.

Additionally, Salah took 49.1 touches per game last term, but with just 42.8 this time around - a reduction of almost 13% - it is clear to see that he is not as central to Slot's style as in the past.

With the arrival of Wirtz, the Reds now demand more on-the-ball work from their attacking midfielder, as while Szoboszlai is capable in possession, he is better known for his running power.

As a result, some of the play that would have been directed through Salah is now shared by the former Bayer Leverkusen man, reducing the winger's influence on the game.

This in turn has led to a staggering reduction in his shooting chances, as highlighted by the fact that he has generated just 0.04 xG during Liverpool's last three clashes when excluding penalties.

How can Slot solve Liverpool's issues? Will British record signing Alexander Isak be enough?

With the transfer window closed, Slot will have to look internally for solutions to the Reds' problems, as while they have a 100% record so far, relying on late winners is an unsustainable source of points for title contenders.

One major change to Liverpool's XI that is set to take place in the coming weeks is the deployment of striker Isak, though it remains to be seen whether he alone can rectify the issues with the club's performances.

Slot mentioned in his post-match press conference on Sunday that the Swedish hitman could be in line to make his debut during Wednesday's Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid.

Should the number nine start, then Ekitike could be shifted across to the left wing in place of Cody Gakpo, backed up by Wirtz with Salah on the right flank.

However, given that the champions' current issues stem from their difficulties creating clear-cut chances, adding another centre-forward to the equation may not alleviate their problems.

Instead, the manager will need to continue to tweak his setup to integrate the summer signings with last season's title winners, and hope that the new-look Liverpool can grow as the campaign progresses.