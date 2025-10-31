Liverpool head coach Arne Slot is asked about his contract situation at Anfield in Friday's pre-game press conference ahead of the visit of Aston Villa.

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot was asked about his contract situation at Anfield in Friday's pre-game press conference ahead of the visit of Aston Villa.

After leading the Reds to Premier League glory in his first season after replacing Jurgen Klopp, an extension appeared to be a formality for the Dutchman, who signed a three-year deal until 2027 upon his arrival from Feyenoord last year.

However, Slot has presided over a dramatic downturn in fortunes this season, as the reigning champions have lost six of their last seven games after their 3-0 EFL Cup fourth-round defeat to Crystal Palace in midweek.

If Liverpool are beaten by Aston Villa on Saturday night, the Reds would have lost five consecutive Premier League games for the first time in their history - they have not suffered five straight defeats in the top flight of English football since 1953.

Football Insider have reported that contract talks between the Liverpool hierarchy and Slot have been put on hold for the time being, as the 47-year-old is aware that he is currently in no position to ask for improved terms.

Arne Slot responds to Liverpool contract question in press conference

The former Feyenoord boss was quizzed on his contract situation by the media on Friday, but he was unsurprisingly loath to share any details and insisted that he would never open up on such discussions publicly.

"That’s the last question I was expecting," Slot replied. "My focus is on getting Liverpool back on winning ways, that's my first answer.

"My second answer is that contract talks, if they are even there, we never speak about this here. Let us first start to win again, that is my main focus."

Slot boasts a points-per-game ratio of 2.07 from his 71 matches in charge of the Reds in all tournaments, overseeing 46 wins, nine draws and 16 defeats during his time in the Anfield hotseat.

The Dutchman also delivered injury updates on Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones and Alexander Isak before the visit of Aston Villa, who will make it five Premier League wins on the spin if they can condemn the Reds to a fifth straight league loss.

Could Liverpool really sack Arne Slot?

Not a single one of Slot's Liverpool predecessors oversaw five consecutive Premier League defeats, so the Dutchman could go from hoisting the Premier League trophy aloft to suffering an unwanted first in the space of a few months.

No manager is entirely blameless when a team goes through a rut - Slot's use of left-back Milos Kerkez in particular has drawn criticism and debate - but the Dutchman has not been helped by extenuating circumstances too.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was an irreplaceable figure at right-back, and his loss not only deprives Liverpool of a unique passing range, but also of a player who had a wonderful on-field relationship with a now under-performing Mohamed Salah.

Few could have predicted Ibrahima Konate and Alexis Mac Allister's struggles this early on in the season either, while Alisson Becker, Jeremie Frimpong and Alexander Isak's fitness concerns have handicapped the champions too.

As such, there is not a shred of genuine concern over Slot's Liverpool future at present, as the Reds board recognise that the team will need time to adjust after a significant summer of £400m+ change.