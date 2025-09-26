Mohamed Salah will be chasing down another Premier League record set by Wayne Rooney when Liverpool meet Crystal Palace in Saturday's Premier League showdown at Selhurst Park.

The 33-year-old is primed to return to the first XI after Federico Chiesa stole the show in midweek, setting up both goals in the Reds' 2-1 EFL Cup third-round victory over Southampton.

Salah was given the night off entirely in the League Cup after playing the full 90 minutes in each of Liverpool's first seven games of the season, during which he directly contributed to six goals.

The ex-Chelsea and Roma man has either scored or assisted in four of his five top-flight outings so far in 2025-26, most recently setting up Ryan Gravenberch's opening goal in Liverpool's 2-1 Merseyside derby win against Everton last weekend.

Salah's helper for the Dutchman took him up to an incredibly 274 goal contributions for Liverpool in the Premier League, where he has netted 188 times and provided 86 assists for the Reds since making the move to Anfield 2017.

Palace vs. Liverpool: Salah closing in on Rooney Premier League record

Should the Egypt international have a direct hand in two or more goals on Saturday, he could either equal or break the record for the most Premier League goal contributions for a single club, currently held by Rooney.

During the Englishman's glittering career with Man United, he was involved in 276 goals in the Premier League for the Red Devils, scoring 183 of his own and setting up 93 more.

Salah will therefore overtake Rooney and enter a class of his own if he can contribute to three goals on Saturday, but two involvements would be enough to see him draw level with the five-time Premier League champion.

The 33-year-old already stands alone when it comes to goal involvements for a 38-game Premier League season, amassing an unrivalled 47 in Liverpool's triumphant 2024-25 campaign, as he found the back of the net 29 times while laying on 18 assists.

Where does Salah rank in list of all-time Premier League scorers?

Salah's most recent Premier League goal - a last-gasp penalty in the Reds' 1-0 victory at Burnley on September 14 - was a particularly momentous one, as it saw him move up a place in the competition's all-time scoring charts.

The reigning Golden Boot winner now sits fourth in the list of the Premier League's record goalscorers, overtaking Manchester United legend Andy Cole with his 188th in the top flight at Turf Moor.

Salah is the highest-scoring non-English player in Premier League history, and having signed a new two-year deal with Liverpool until 2027 earlier this year, the 33-year-old will be expected to overtake Rooney (208) and Harry Kane (213) - unless the latter returns to the Premier League.

However, as Salah is 72 goals behind Alan Shearer's all-time high of 260, he would need to score at a rate of over one goal a game between now and the end of his contract to eclipse the Newcastle United icon.

If other results go their way this weekend, Salah and Liverpool could move eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table with victory over Palace on Saturday.

