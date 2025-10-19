Liverpool and Manchester United confirm their starting lineups for Sunday's Premier League main event at Anfield.

Arne Slot's champions are bidding to snap a three-game losing run across all competitions in front of their own fans, and the Dutchman has elected to stick with the same formula from the 2-1 loss to Chelsea two weekends ago.

Indeed, Slot has opted for an unchanged starting XI, meaning that Alexander Isak gets the nod over Hugo Ekitike in attack, while Florian Wirtz must make do with a place on the bench again.

Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah have held their spots out wide, where the latter is aiming to become just the sixth player to register 20 Premier League goal involvements against one club, having claimed a combined 19 contributions against Man Utd in the past.

Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch will continue as the central midfield pairing, while Dominik Szoboszlai retains his spot in the number 10 role as Conor Bradley starts at right-back.

Ibrahima Konate has also overcome a minor thigh concern to reprise his partnership with Virgil van Dijk at the back, protecting Alisson Becker's deputy Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Liverpool vs. Man Utd team news: Benjamin Sesko dropped by Ruben Amorim

In contrast, Man United boss Ruben Amorim has made two changes to the side that defeated Sunderland 2-0 before the international break, and one of those alterations is a significant attacking one.

The Portuguese has demoted new signing Benjamin Sesko to the bench, in spite of the fact that the Slovenia international has scored in back-to-back league games against Brentford and Sunderland.

Instead, Matheus Cunha will join Bryan Mbeumo and Mason Mount in the final third, and Amorim has also promoted Harry Maguire back to the starting XI as Leny Yoro drops out.

The rest of Amorim's starting lineup is unchanged, as Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes continue as the central midfield pairing, despite rumours that the visiting boss was considering handing Manuel Ugarte a surprise start.

Diogo Dalot keeps his place at left wing-back over Patrick Dorgu, meaning that Amad Diallo will operate on the right, and Senne Lammens is also preferred to Altay Bayindir in goal.

Ayden Heaven and Noussair Mazraoui are among the substitutes after recovering from injuries, joining the likes of Ugarte, Sesko, Yoro and Kobbie Mainoo in the dugout.

The Reds will move to within one point of leaders Arsenal with a win, while Man United could potentially climb as high as eighth over Crystal Palace, Brighton & Hove Albion, Everton and Aston Villa.

Liverpool lineup: Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk. Kerkez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Isak

Subs: Woodman, Gomez, Wirtz, Chiesa, Jones, Ekitike, Robertson, Frimpong, Ngumoha

Man United lineup: Lammens; De Ligt, Maguire, Shaw; Diallo, Fernandes, Casemiro, Dalot; Mbeumo, Mount; Cunha

Subs: Bayindir, Dorgu, Heaven, Mazraoui, Yoro, Mainoo, Ugarte, Sesko, Zirkzee

