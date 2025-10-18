Liverpool's Mohamed Salah can join the likes of Wayne Rooney and Harry Kane in an exclusive Premier League club when the Reds host Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

The Egypt international returns to Merseyside on the back of breaking a World Cup Qualifying goalscoring record, which he hopes will be the catalyst for an upturn in domestic fortunes.

Salah has failed to score in any of his last three games for Liverpool across all competitions, and Arne Slot's men have fallen to defeat on all three occasions against Crystal Palace, Galatasaray and Chelsea.

The 33-year-old's three goals and three assists from 10 games this season is far from disastrous, but he has failed to hit the lofty standards he sets himself, only scoring twice in the Premier League so far.

However, the visit of Man United could be just what Salah needs to rediscover his mojo, as his goalscoring feats against the Red Devils are incredibly well-documented.

Mohamed Salah aiming for 20th Premier League goal involvement vs. Man Utd

The former Chelsea and Roma man has directly contributed to more Premier League goals against Man United than any other player in history, scoring 13 of his own and setting up six more for a total of 19 involvements against the Red Devils.

Should Salah either score or assist on Sunday, he would become just the sixth player to amass 20 direct goal contributions against a single Premier League team, after Kane, Rooney, Les Ferdinand, Frank Lampard and Alan Shearer.

Manchester United legend Rooney holds the record for the most Premier League goal involvements against one team, registering an unrivalled 23 against Newcastle United courtesy of 15 strikes and eight assists.

Meanwhile, Kane contributed to 22 against Leicester City with Tottenham Hotspur (18 goals, four assists), while Chelsea icon Frank Lampard amassed 21 against Bolton Wanderers, 12 of his own and nine assists.

In earlier years, Alan Shearer had a hand in 21 goals against both Leeds United and Everton, and the latter were also the victims of 20 involvements from another Newcastle United great in Les Ferdinand.

Arne Slot bidding for Liverpool history in Man Utd clash

While Salah could join that exclusive club of Premier League legends on Sunday, head coach Slot could enter a Liverpool party of his own against the Red Devils.

The Dutchman has already collected a staggering 99 Premier League points since replacing Jurgen Klopp last summer, meaning that a draw against Ruben Amorim's side would be enough to take the Reds up to 100 in the top flight under his wing.

Should Liverpool avoid defeat on Sunday, Slot would have claimed 100 top-flight points in just 46 games, which would set a new club record for the quickest time to hit that milestone as a manager.

The current all-time best is held by Sir Kenny Dalglish, who needed just 48 games to reach 100 points as Liverpool head coach in the old First Division.

Should Slot's men fail to deliver on Sunday, though, the Dutchman will have another chance to break Dalglish's record away to Brentford next Saturday.

