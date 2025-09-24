Liverpool reportedly plan to prioritise deals for midfield duo Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch. Jones is expected to sign a new contract pretty soon.

Liverpool reportedly plan to offer a new contract to midfielder Curtis Jones, and they expect to sort the deal at the earliest.

The 24-year-old technically gifted midfielder has a contract at Anfield until 2027, and the Reds want to tie their homegrown product to a lucrative new deal.

After failing to convince Trent Alexander-Arnold to sign a new contract and nearly losing him for free to Real Madrid, Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards should prioritise handing contract extensions to key players to avoid such a situation in the future.

Jones has progressed through the youth ranks at Liverpool and has made 185 senior appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 19 goals.

Sensible decision from Liverpool to offer Jones a new deal?

According to a report from TBR Football, the Reds will prioritise offering a brand new contract deal for Jones, and journalist Graeme Bailey suggests that it could be sorted out "pretty soon".

Jones made 46 appearances in all competitions last season and played an important role under Arne Slot to help the Reds win the Premier League title.

The England midfielder has made one start in the league in 2025-26, and a further three appearances have come from the bench. The local boy started for the Reds against Southampton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, but he was taken off in the 57th minute.

While Jones is a vital squad player, and it is definitely a sensible decision to hand him a contract extension, there is a feeling among the fans that Slot probably wants more effort from him.

A player of his calibre should be coming up with regular goals and assists, but somehow he lacks the consistency of other fellow midfielders at Liverpool, such as Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis MacAllister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Other contract situations that Liverpool need to sort out

The Reds are also reportedly looking to hand Gravenberch a new contract at the club, following his significant transformation under Slot as a defensive holding midfielder.

The 23-year-old was a bit-part player under Jurgen Klopp, but he has taken his game to a whole new level under the Dutch head coach. The Dutch midfielder recently set a new record after becoming the youngest-ever Liverpool player to score and assist in a Premier League Merseyside derby, and a brand new contract will reflect his growing status within the squad.

Liverpool also need to resolve the situation with Ibrahima Konate, who has less than 12 months remaining on his current contract at Anfield and has yet to sign a new one.