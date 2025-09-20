Gravenberch breaks Liverpool record in Merseyside derby

Liverpool maintained their perfect start to the 2025-26 campaign, and once again Ryan Gravenberch impressed heavily for the Reds in the 2-1 win over Everton at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool made it five wins from five in the Premier League after beating Everton 2-1 at Anfield in the Merseyside derby on Saturday.

Arne Slot made some bold selection decisions, and the Reds illustrated the strength of their squad by leaving two summer signings worth a combined total of £241m - Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak - on the bench.

For the fifth game this season, Liverpool failed to sparkle, but they somehow managed to get the job done.

This time, it was a 30-minute masterclass performance from Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch in the first half, which bodes a positive omen that, gradually, the Premier League champions are not far off from reaching the heights that everyone expects from them.

Gravenberch shines yet again

The Dutch midfielder ran the show in the first half, and according to Opta Joe, he became the youngest player to both score and assist a goal for Liverpool in this fixture.

Gravenberch made a brilliant run into the box and then lofted the ball past Jordan Pickford from Mohamed Salah's pass to open the scoring after 10 minutes.

The 23-year-old then turned provider just before the half-hour mark, when he played on Hugo Ekitike with a sumptuous pass to beat the Toffees keeper with a low shot.

Everton improved as the game went on and pulled one back in the 58th minute through Idrissa Gueye. However, the Liverpool defence stayed resolute and ensured they left the pitch without further disturbing the scoreline.

Tactical tweak helping Gravenberch?

After joining from Bayern Munich, Gravenberch struggled to make a strong impact under Jurgen Klopp in his first season.

His transformation into a deep-lying holding midfielder under Arne Slot brought a whole new dimension to his game. Gravenberch was asked to sit deep and form a safety belt for the back four last season - and he excelled in his role.

In 2025-26, the Dutchman has already scored two goals, and he is often seen carrying the ball further in the final third, usually making clever runs into the box.

Gravenberch has been the epitome of consistency for the Reds under Slot, but he is now given more freedom to join the attack, which has added an extra layer to his game. Liverpool fans will hope that he can continue to score more goals and provide assists, in addition to what he usually does best.