Following Liverpool's 2-1 Merseyside derby win over Everton, Reds expert David Lynch and Sports Mole senior reporter Ben Knapton give their take on the Premier League match.

Premier League champions Liverpool remain unblemished in the 2025-26 season courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Everton in Saturday's Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Reds midfielder Ryan Gravenberch ran the show in the first 30 minutes, drawing first blood with a sumptuous first-time finish before slipping in Hugo Ekitike for the hosts' second of the afternoon.

David Moyes's side refused to wave the white flag and cut the deficit in half through Idrissa Gueye's rocket, but the Toffees could not find the killer touch for a second time as Liverpool painted the city red.

Following the Reds' narrow victory, Liverpool expert David Lynch and Sports Mole reporter Ben Knapton give their take on the result.

Liverpool 2-1 Everton: David Lynch, Reds Expert

Arne Slot said ahead of this game that he hoped Liverpool would soon break their habit of leaning on last-minute winners at the start of this season.

And so, that they did not need one in this victory over local rivals Everton could perhaps be seen as progress by the Dutchman.

But Slot will probably be frustrated that his players came close again to requiring one here, letting the visitors back into a game that looked done and dusted when the Reds went 2-0 up with less than half an hour played.

Still, how critical can you be of a team that, in winning here, made it five wins from five to start off their Premier League title defence?

Ultimately, the optimists' view of the fact Liverpool have looked shaky at times in the opening weeks of the campaign is that they are grinding out wins without looking at their best.

When it clicks, as it did in that sparkling opening 30 minutes in this one, on a more consistent basis, comfortable wins are sure to follow.

For now, the red half of Merseyside can celebrate both their lofty position and the local bragging rights once more.

Liverpool 2-1 Everton: Ben Knapton, Senior Reporter

As Liverpool snapped their streak of winning goals in the final 10 minutes, Moyes failed to lift the Anfield hoodoo that has haunted him ever since his Premier League managerial debut.

The Scotsman has now taken charge of 21 Premier League Merseyside derbies at Liverpool's home and has failed to win any of them - suffering 15 defeats - and ultimately, a lacklustre start cost the visitors on Saturday.

Jack Grealish, one of the Toffees' bright sparks both today and throughout the season, told TNT Sports that he felt his side "bossed" the second half - a fair assessment - while also lamenting a few frustrating officiating decisions.

Even the home fans may have been left bemused at Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall being booked for taking a free kick too quickly, while just three minutes of second-half stoppage time was also questioned by the Manchester City loanee, whose manager Moyes had a few choice words for the refereeing team at full time.

However, the Toffees still needed a couple of last-ditch James Tarkowski challenges to prevent Liverpool restoring their two-goal lead, and the gulf between a nine-figure attack and that of Beto and Thierno Barry was ultimately too much for the visitors to overcome.

No Data Analysis info