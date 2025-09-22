Florian Wirtz, who was a target for several clubs during the summer transfer window and cost the Reds £100m, has struggled to make a mark in the Premier League.

Florian Wirtz has yet to show his best form since joining Liverpool. The highly rated German, who was a target for several clubs during the summer transfer window and cost the Reds £100m, has struggled to make a mark in the Premier League.

Liverpool have won all five of their opening league fixtures and also claimed victory in their Champions League opener. However, not everyone at Anfield is convinced by Wirtz. The Spanish newspaper AS reports that the 22-year-old summer signing has yet to establish himself.

Wirtz at Liverpool: Limited impact so far

In the recent Merseyside derby against Everton, Wirtz started on the bench and was introduced in the second half. Despite getting game time, he failed to impress, leaving fans frustrated after high expectations for his arrival.

“He came on at the 15-minute mark but still hasn’t shown any of the qualities that had half of Europe fighting to sign him. He was mediocre and missed another opportunity to please the Liverpool fans. Wirtz is struggling to adapt to the Premier League. The unique style of English football and the strong form of other Liverpool players are overshadowing the German star. So far, fans have felt more disappointment than joy with his signing,” wrote AS.

Wirtz joined Liverpool for a reported €150m (£130m), having impressed at Bayer Leverkusen last season. Yet, Arne Slot has struggled to find the right role for him in the squad.

Slot explains Wirtz benching

Wirtz was expected to play as a playmaker behind the striker, linking up with Liverpool’s wide attackers. However, the space he needs doesn’t always fit Liverpool’s current setup. Against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, Wirtz showed glimpses of his talent but lacked consistency—flashes that were routine during his time at Leverkusen.

AS added: “Against Atletico, he was the most misaligned forward. His level was almost invisible. Szoboszlai’s excellent form also complicates matters. The Hungarian has been deployed in different positions, and against Everton, Slot put him in the attacking midfield role originally intended for Wirtz. The young German therefore had to wait for his chance on the bench.”

Arne Slot explained his decision to keep Wirtz on the bench, citing the congested fixture schedule and the player’s ongoing adaptation to English football. Slot opted to start more experienced players instead.

“I applied the same reasoning as when I left Mac Allister on the bench against Atletico. Three games in seven days is intense. That was one of the toughest matches, so we adjusted across the games against Burnley and Atletico,” Slot said.

“Against Everton, I felt Szoboszlai, who also played both games, is more adapted to the Premier League’s intensity than Florian, who just arrived from Germany. It’s simply about the number of games in a short period,” he added.

At just 22, Wirtz’s move to Liverpool remains one of the most high-profile transfers of the season, but he faces a tough challenge to adapt and meet expectations in the Premier League.

This article was originally published on Trivela.