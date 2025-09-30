Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp aims a playful dig at Manchester United and provides a fresh update on whether he intends to return to management in the future.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has aimed a playful dig at Manchester United following their disappointing start to the new season.

The Red Devils endured a disastrous trophyless campaign under Ruben Amorim in 2024-25 and the pressure continues to mount on the Portuguese boss, who has overseen just two Premier League wins from six matches thus far.

Languishing 14th in the top-flight standings, Man United suffered a 3-1 defeat at Brentford last weekend, with the dressing room left 'dispirited' and 'astonished' by their dreadful start amidst growing uncertainty over Amorim's future in the dugout.

Man United’s decline has not gone unnoticed by Klopp, who experienced many battles with the Red Devils during a hugely successful managerial spell at Liverpool, where he delivered a first PL title for three decades and a sixth Champions League trophy.

Klopp is now enjoying his new role in football as the global head of soccer at the Red Bull franchise, which he began in January, and while the German has acknowledged that certain teams under his watch serve as stepping stones to more prominent clubs, Man United can no longer be considered as one of those.

Speaking to The Athletic about his new role with Red Bull, Klopp said: “We are not the final destination. We are not Liverpool, or in former times Man United! You can write that if you want.”

“I don’t miss anything”: Klopp enjoying life away from management

Since bringing the curtain down on his legendary nine-year reign at Liverpool in the summer of 2024, Klopp has regularly been linked with a return to the management.

The 58-year-old was tentatively linked with the Real Madrid job earlier this year and has since been identified as the leading candidate to succeed Laurent Blanc as the new boss of Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad, according to arriyadiyah.com.

However, Klopp has insisted that he misses “nothing” about his former life as a coach and does not intend to make a return to management any time soon.

Asked if he has been waiting by the television for Liverpool games to begin since his departure, Klopp replied: "Not. At. All. I was super happy with the way Liverpool performed. I watched some games, but it is not like, ‘Oh, it’s Saturday!’

“I didn’t know when games started. I was just out. I played sports. We enjoyed life, spent time with the grandkids, completely normal stuff, knowing I will work again, but knowing as well that I don’t want to work as a coach anymore."

Pressed on whether his managerial career is over, Klopp added: “That’s what I think, but you don’t know. I’m 58. If I started again at 65, everybody would say, ‘You said you’ll never do it again!’ Er, sorry, I thought 100% (when I said it)! That is what I think now. I don’t miss anything.”

Liverpool are now managed by Arne Slot, who won the Premier League title in his debut campaign at Anfield and has since won five of his opening six games of the new top-flight season, most recently suffering his first loss of the campaign at Crystal Palace (2-1) last weekend.